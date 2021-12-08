CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chattanooga's Holiday Trail of Lights invites visitors and the community to embrace the season with family and friends by exploring all the city's wondrous experiences.
The Chattanooga Holiday Trail of Lights features 12 incredible experiences to share with loved ones, including a Holiday Trail of Lights map. This curated, follow at your own pace list showcases major holiday activities including millions of twinkling lights, holiday river cruises, live festive entertainment, ice skating, Santa sightings, train excursions to the North Pole, and more.
Enjoy these 12 Chattanooga Holiday Trail of Lights featured experiences:
1. Rock City's Enchanted Garden of Lights
2. Holidays at Ruby Falls and the Forest of Wishes
3. Tennessee Aquarium's Holidays Under the Peaks & Polar Express 3D in IMAX
4. Ice on the Landing at the Chattanooga Choo Choo Gardens
5. Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum's North Pole Limited & Holiday Train Excursions
6. Twinkling Snowflakes along the Scenic Walnut Street Bridge in Downtown Chattanooga
7. EPB's Holiday Windows
8. Chattanooga Riverboat Company's Southern Belle & Holiday Season of Cheer
9. Holiday Lights at the Chattanooga Zoo
10. Wonder Wall at High Point Climbing & Fitness/Downtown
11. Winter Wonderland at the Chattanooga Choo Choo
12. Gingerbread Workshops at the Creative Discovery Museum
Chattanooga is conveniently located less than two hours from Atlanta, Nashville, Knoxville, Birmingham, and Huntsville. Once in the city, visitors can park their car and navigate downtown by taking the free electric shuttle, using the bike share system with more than 300 bicycles placed around downtown, or on foot.
With so much to do along the Holiday Trail of Lights, visitors will need at least a weekend to be immersed in the holiday celebrations. Visitors can make their Chattanooga getaway even more magical with special holiday packages including the Elf Tuck In package at The Read House, the Rock City Garden of Lights Getaway package at the Chanticleer Inn Bed & Breakfast, and more.
Holiday cheer doesn't stop there. In addition to the Holiday Trail of Lights, the holiday season in Chattanooga features an array of holiday entertainment for all.
The holidays will soon come and go, and then it's time to ring in 2022. Chattanooga invites visitors and the community to celebrate the New Year in Chattanooga with a variety of family-friendly and adult options including train rides, boat rides, concerts, and more.
Get the full details at Chattanooga's Holiday Trail of Lights. Everyone is invited to use #TrailofLightsCHA on social media for a chance to be featured by @VisitChatt on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
