Springtime in Scottsdale blooms with thrilling outdoor activities, fresh resort experiences, wellness retreats and new additions to the first-rate food scene. Though things will look a bit different this spring – when this Sonoran Desert destination is typically known for its large-scale sporting events, flurry of activity and bustling energy downtown – Scottsdale still boasts plenty of sunshine and excitement for locals and visitors alike.
SPA ESCAPES
- This season, the 33,000-square-foot Spa at The Boulders Resort Scottsdale will reopen. Relax in a sanctuary for well-being which includes a Labyrinth for quiet contemplation, an authentic Tipi used for traditional Native American rituals and private meditation in the Organic Garden. Recharge with outdoor activities around the 1,300-acre property, including moonlight bike rides, desert hikes and the Sonoran Explorin' Tour.
- For the jetsetters looking to experience the world without crossing the seas, look no further than VH Spa's Jet Set Crowd menu at Hotel Valley Ho. This exclusive spa program showcases 90-minute indulgent treatments inspired by international spots such as Istanbul, Helsinki and Reykjavik.
- The NOW Massage, a boutique massage concept based in LA, kicked off the new year by opening its doors in Scottsdale on Jan. 2. The serene and approachable atmosphere is designed for clients to easily reset and revive the mind, body and soul. Described as, "a reimagined neighborhood spa experience," The NOW Massage offers treatments specifically created for stress relief, relaxation, muscle recovery and optimum healing.
- The Spa at JW Marriott Camelback Inn has debuted a brand-new Mindful Meditation Room administering contactless treatments. Try Himalayan Salt Lamp Therapy to boost mood and ease allergies and stress, or become immersed in traditions of Chinese medicine with the Gemstone Water treatment, created with wood, water, earth, metal and fire.
RESORT SCENE
THE BIG NEWS: Scottsdale welcomed the area's first-ever Dark Sky Zone resort on Oct. 20, ADERO. The six-story, 177-room property perched high in the desert features signature restaurant, CIELO, and grab 'n go Spa café, Revive. Debuting on property on Feb. 11 is Skytop Lounge, an al fresco dining experience placed on the lawn overlooking the canyon and below the stars. The outdoor cocktail lounge will offer delectable bites and astro-inspired cocktails, such as the "Dark Sky."
FIVE MORE STAYS:
- On Dec. 29, the W Scottsdale introduced the new Cottontail Lounge, with a sophisticated environment while still retaining the bold and flirty style for which W Hotels are known. Cottontail Lounge replaces the former Shade Lounge and serves breakfast, craft cocktails derived from an extensive mixology program, and inventive bites.
- The star-studded culinary team at Sanctuary just got hotter with the addition of industry powerhouses, Chef de Cuisine Samantha Sanz and Bar Chef Christiaan Röllich in Nov. 2020. The two will lead the advancement of the resort's fine dining experiences at elements and jade bar. This is a homecoming for Sanz, a two-time James Beard Award nominee, who began her career at elements, under the direction of Chef Beau MacMillan. Röllich began at Les Deux Café in LA, where Forbes dubbed him, "one of LA's most innovative mixologists."
- After a nine-month closure, Talavera at Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale has just reopened its doors with new Chef de cuisine, Nino La Spina. A native of Sicily, Chef Nino began his career when he moved to Pisa for his studies and landed at renowned restaurants like Paris' Michelin-starred Mirazur on the French Riviera, before moving stateside to work at Four Seasons Palm Beach. His Mediterranean style of cooking fused with Chef Victor Davila's Latin and Mexican flare brings an adventurous new cuisine to Talavera's Spanish steakhouse menu.
- Canopy by Hilton joined the Old Town Scottsdale arts district on Oct. 1. This 177-room resort – the first new-build hotel in Old Town in over a decade – delivers a modern elegance, with two dining experiences and a rooftop pool.
- Ritz-Carlton, Paradise Valley – a 215-room, 20-acre new-build opening in 2021 – will have it all; exemplary service, views of Camelback Mountain, modern and sleek interiors, a 16,000-square-foot spa and a location minutes from downtown Scottsdale. The resort has pivoted amid construction to incorporate new safety measures and features, such as the installation of Plasma Air in every guestroom and common space, to reduce airborne viruses and bacteria.
EVENTS + PRIVATE EXPERIENCES
THE BIG NEWS: Golf fanatics rejoice; the Waste Management Phoenix Open returns Feb. 1-7 at TPC Scottsdale. The legendary 16th hole will also live on at the 86th edition of "The People's Open," though modified from previous years. With limited fans in attendance, the scaled-down, one-level, open-air venue will offer limited ticket packages for fans who want to stay seated at the 16th hole. COVID safety protocols will be enforced throughout the entire tournament.
MORE THINGS TO DO:
- Barrett-Jackson's 50th annual Scottsdale Collector Car Auction, typically hosted in January, will take place March 20-27 and include the Barrett-Jackson Cup Competition, featuring 50 vehicles from the nation's top custom car builders.
- Grab your mitts and sunscreen, Spring Training is back in Scottsdale. Beginning Feb. 27, catch the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium or the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. At this time, it has not been confirmed if fans will be permitted to watch from the stands.
- Desert Botanical Garden's newest art exhibition, "Wind, Water, Earth" features three large-scale living sculptures by artists Natasha Lisita and Daniel Schultz, using florals and plant materials as a medium and desert elements as inspiration. The sculptures will be available for viewing select dates from Jan. 19-April 25, 2021.
- Travelers can now dive deep into the wonder of the sea at OdySea Aquarium without leaving the "personal bubble" with new private aquarium rentals. The buyout provides exclusive access to the entire aquarium, including the 3D movie and OdySea Voyager, and breakfast in OdySea's posh VIP room with views of sharks, stingrays and more.
- The Musical Instrument Museum has launched a spring virtual education program analyzing the relationship between music and science. Using STEM-based learning for students K-8, the courses cover how musical instruments are made and include hands-on activities for critical thinking.
- With prime weather, plenty of space and many expert-led outdoor experiences now offered privately, the time is right for opting outside in Scottsdale. Soar in a hot air balloon with Rainbow Ryders or Hot Air Expeditions, horseback ride at Saguaro Lake Guest Ranch or with Wandering Heart Adventures, or kick it into high gear on an ATV tour with Stellar Adventures.
FRESH BITES
THE BIG NEWS: Amid the pandemic, Scottsdale has continued to defy the odds with the opening and sustaining of myriad new restaurants since spring 2020 – including Pizzeria Virtú, FRANCINE and Benjamin's Upstairs to name a few, just in the downtown area alone. The city's business owners have also found new ways to dine safely and make up for lost revenue during temporary shutdowns with new allowances from the Governor's office as of Dec. 2, 2020, for restaurants to expand outdoor seating into parking lots and sidewalks, as seen in many major US cities.
FIVE NEW WAYS TO SIP + SAVOR:
- Cold Beers & Pizza, a spin-off of its neighbor and local favorite, Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, opened in Old Town Scottsdale this month. Highlights include Cowboy Pizza and gluten-free crusts, as well as a wide selection of brews.
- Southern charm, a lively atmosphere and a taste of Nashville await at Belle's Nashville Kitchen. Belle's debuted in Old Town Scottsdale in December, serving up a Honky Tonk brunch, Nashville Hot Chicken and whiskey tastings.
- Local breakfast joint, Hash Kitchen, introduced a new spin on brunch, "Hash at Night," on Oct. 2. Available at select locations on Fridays and Saturdays, late-night noshers can expect all the Hash Kitchen staples, including the build-your-own bloody mary bar, bubbly Boba mimosas and cereal shooter flights.
- Trendy Fox Restaurant Concept, Culinary Dropout, opened a location at Scottsdale Quarter in Oct. 2020. The new, spacious restaurant brings a lively, open-air atmosphere for enjoying a casual meal and delighting in lawn games.
- Z'Tejas, with restaurants only in Arizona and Texas, is scheduled to open a new restaurant in Scottsdale in Feb. 2021. Classic Z'Tejas dishes like sizzling Santa Fe Enchiladas and Diablo Pasta appear on the menu, along with seasonal southwestern offerings, and its signature margaritas and tequila flights.
For more Scottsdale travel news and story ideas, visit http://www.scottsdalepressroom.com. For more information about Scottsdale's commitment to keeping residents and visitors safe, visit the "Be Safe Scottsdale" page.
