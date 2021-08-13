FULTON, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A celebration of the wines, foods, people and diverse geographic neighborhoods that make the area so distinctive, Russian River Valley Winegrowers today announced its signature event, the annual Paulée Dinner, will take place on Friday, September 3rd at the picturesque Bricoleur Vineyards. In the spirit of the Paulée tradition, which originated in Burgundy, the exclusive feast brings wine enthusiasts together with winemakers and growers of 25 premier Russian River Valley wineries to enjoy a multi-course meal served with selections from winemakers' personal cellars, including special rare vintages.
"The Paulée is truly an engaging dining experience that celebrates all things local: wine, food, and our vibrant community. More than ever, we welcome the pause in the busy harvest season as a chance to share our exquisite wines at the gorgeous Bricoleur Vineyards estate," said Jesslyn Jackson, executive director, Russian River Valley Winegrowers. "Guests will not only dine with vintners and growers but will leave with new friends. This year, we are excited to partner with many local purveyors including Journeyman Meat Co., Bohemian Creamery, and Costeaux French Bakery."
While the jovial company, gourmet cuisine, and endless incredible wine are mainstays at the Paulée Dinner each year, one aspect that always changes is the location. This year, Bricoleur Vineyards invites Paulée Dinner guests to explore the grounds of their estate property that opened to the public in May of 2020. "We couldn't be more thrilled to host the Paulée Dinner at our estate," said Mark Hanson, Bricoleur Vineyards founder and CEO. "It is an esteemed honor, and we have a wonderful team on board to create a magical evening for Russian River Valley wine lovers. From our talented in-house culinary team to our warm hospitality staff, dinner guests will certainly remember this dinner for years to come."
The culinary team at Bricoleur Vineyards, led by Chef Evan Castro, will join renowned chef and restaurateur Mark Stark to create a sumptuous menu for the event, highlighting the best of the season's local flavors. Stark and his wife, Terri, own and operate many of Sonoma County's favorite - and most highly rated - restaurants, including Willi's Wine Bar, Bird & The Bottle, Bravas Bar de Tapas, Monti's, Stark's Steak & Seafood, Willi's Seafood & Raw Bar, and the new Grossman's Noshery & Bar.
"A feast for the senses, this is a chance for us to show off all the incredible wine and food that make our region so special. It's an evening of discovery, giving guests the chance to taste their way through world-class wines, each with unique attributes that can't be found anywhere else," said Clark Lystra, board president, Russian River Valley Winegrowers. "Our community is filled with generations of farmers and winemakers, with a winemaking tradition dating back nearly 150 years. Paulée honors this vivid heritage and welcoming spirit."
Participating Wineries
Attendees will have the chance to meet winemakers and enjoy wines from 25 acclaimed producers including, Bacigalupi Vineyards, Balletto Vineyards, Benovia Winery, Bricoleur Vineyards, Davis Bynum, DRNK Wines, Gamba Vineyards & Winery, Inman Family Wines, Joseph Jewell, Joseph Swan Vineyards, Kanzler Family Vineyards, Korbel, La Crema, Landmark Vineyards, MacRostie Winery & Vineyards, MARITANA, Martin Ray Winery, Medlock Ames, Merriam Vineyards, Notre Vue Estate, Ron Rubin Winery, Russian River Vineyards, Taft Street Winery, Tongue Dancer Wines and Viszlay Vineyards.
Ticket Information
The 2021 Paulée Dinner takes place on Friday, September 3rd from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bricoleur Vineyards, 7394 Starr Road, Windsor, CA. Tickets are $250 per person and include the welcome reception, dinner festivities and valet parking. Visit https://russianrivervalley.org/events/paulee-dinner for full details and to purchase.
COVID Protocols
Every effort will be made to ensure guests' safety and comfort. All dinner events will be held outdoors, with ample room for social distancing. Masks will be required for unvaccinated attendees when not seated at a table. All service staff will be wearing masks throughout the course of the evening.
About the Russian River Valley Winegrowers
The Russian River Valley Winegrowers (RRVW) is a community of winemakers and farmers dedicated to producing exceptional wines that showcase the nuance and diversity of the Russian River Valley neighborhoods. Members are committed to being good stewards of the land and honoring the area's rich farming heritage. Founded in 1994, the nonprofit organization is dedicated to driving awareness for its 200 members with marketing, sales and event initiatives that showcase the acclaimed Russian River Valley growing region and its outstanding cool-climate wines. For more information on the Russian River Valley, please email info@rrvw.org or visit http://www.russianrivervalley.org.
