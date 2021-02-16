FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Google has published a "Year in Search" review that illustrates how Internet user behavior reflected the global tumultuousness of the year 2020. During an unprecedented year such as the previous one, it is to be expected that the behavior of Internet users appeared different compared to the previous decade. While analyzing this report, Exults found that most search terms had to do with the COVID-19 crisis and the measures taken to combat it, underscoring a shift to a "new normal."
According to Google, 2020 was the year Internet users asked "why," more so than any year previously on record. Searches such as, "why is there a coin shortage," and, "why was George Floyd arrested," dominated the company's search engine. Interestingly, of the "why" queries, "why were chainsaws invented" was the most searched.
"How" also was a popular query, with people researching "how to" instructions for many activities. From homemade face masks and hand sanitizer to protect against COVID-19 to at-home beauty hacks, Internet users clearly used Google to guide their lockdown behaviors.
"During coronavirus" hung off the end of many search terms as well, underscoring the impact the health crisis had this year. Searchers were interested in everything from landing a job during the pandemic to dating protocols. Obviously, navigating a new landscape in these areas had people turning to search engines for answers.
"It's clear that much of the search activity over the last 12 months received influence from the public's concerns about the pandemic," noted Zach Hoffman, CEO of Exults Internet Marketing Agency. "It will be interesting to see if the apprehension persists enough to dominate search topics for a second consecutive year, particularly in the face of ongoing vaccine rollouts."
The top search terms in the United States will not be surprising to many. Most of them had to do with the coronavirus, which seemed to be the topic on most people's minds. The only topic more searched than COVID-19 had to do with the U.S. election results. Kobe Bryant also made it into the top-five search terms, following the former basketball player's passing in January of last year:
- Election results
- Coronavirus
- Kobe Bryant
- Coronavirus update
- Coronavirus symptoms
The most-used terms worldwide followed a similar trend, but with Zoom and IPL (Indian Premier League) making it into the top five:
- Coronavirus
- Election results
- Kobe Bryant
- Zoom
- IPL
