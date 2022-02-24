FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Explainify, the leader in premium animated explainer videos, is proud to launch the Explainify 10-Year Anniversary Young Creatives Competition.
The year-long competition is open to young creatives around the world between the ages of 12 to 30. Submitted artwork must include the Explainify logo or Explainify 'Play Button' icon (included in the submissions package). The competition will run from January through December 2022.
"Over the past decade, the world's most popular brands have trusted Explainify to create animated explainer videos that have generated millions of views throughout the world," says Explainify Senior Vice President Derek Gerber. "We couldn't think of a better way to say 'thank you' than by giving back to the creative community and uplifting future creatives and their talents."
Winning details:
- How to Enter: Creatives will submit their original artwork via the competition Submissions page. The Explainify team of animation professionals will choose each month's winning creative. Winners will then be notified via email.
- Winners Receive: High-profile spotlights throughout the year on Explainify.com, their winning artwork displayed on all Explainify social platforms, a $50 gift card, and eligibility to win the year-end Grand Prize.
- Grand Prize: Monthly winners will be automatically entered to win the Grand Prize. The one Grand Prize winner will be selected by Explainify's panel of judges on December 31, 2022 and receive a $500 Amazon gift card and a new Apple Watch.
"The Explainify 10-Year Anniversary celebration is not about patting ourselves on the back for our accomplishments," says Gerber. "It's about having the opportunity to give back to the community and include others in the celebration. The Young Creatives Competition is our chance to do both. Explainify is more than a brand experience for creating amazing explainer videos – it's a lifestyle that we embrace with our clients as we're so excited to have the opportunity to be able to bring their stories to life with the world."
For more information on competition rules and how to enter the Explainify Young Creatives Competition, visit the submissions page at explainify.com/young-creative-competition.
About Explainify
Founded in 2012, Explainify is a leading premium animation explainer video agency known for its work around the world. Headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas with affiliate offices throughout the United States, Explainify works with organizations from Fortune 500 companies to funded startups. The company has created explainer videos for brands around the world, including such iconic names as Visa, Coca-Cola, Tyson Foods, American Red Cross, General Electric, and Bosch. To learn more, visit explainify.com.
