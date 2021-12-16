BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exploration Learning (EXPLO) this week announced new Immersive Pre-College + Career Programs for students in Grades 10-12 that will be based on campus at Wellesley College this summer. The new programs mark EXPLO's return to the Wellesley campus where it had previously run other summer programs for 40 years.
EXPLO is a non-profit organization that specializes in personalized academic enrichment programs where smart, curious students in grades 4-12 from around the country and the world step outside of their comfort zones, grasp the power of their potential, and embrace their ability to shape the future.
The Pre-College + Career program, which was piloted at Colby College in Maine last year, allows students in grades 10-12 an opportunity to earn college credit from Sarah Lawrence College – a top-ranked liberal arts college that the Princeton Review hails for its excellence in teaching and academic rigor – while they explore a subject they're most curious about. This exploration happens not through textbooks and lectures, but with real-world projects created exclusively for EXPLO by the thought leaders shaping the future of the profession.
Working side-by-side with industry experts, students will get an elevated pre-college academic experience while building a community with their peers and mentors. This exposure will give students a better understanding of the professions they may be interested in before they make critical decisions to pursue their fields of study in college.
Summer sessions for the Pre-College + Career Program run from June 26-July 8 (Session 1), July 10-22 (Session 2), and July 24-August 5 (Session 3).
In addition to the Pre-College + Career Program at Wellesley College, EXPLO also runs EXPLO Junior, a program for students in grades 4-7 at Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts, and EXPLO Senior, a program for students in grades 8-10 at Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, New York.
Registration for all summer programs is now open. For more information or to apply, visit http://www.explo.org.
"Home to outstanding academic and recreational facilities, extraordinary architecture, an art museum, observatory, meadows, and woodlands, Wellesley College is the perfect setting for our Pre-College + Career Program," said Moira Kelly, President of EXPLO. "The location is only enhanced by the College's belief in the transformative power of curiosity, learning, and teaching – a belief we share here at EXPLO. Our summer programs are designed to unlock our students' creativity, confidence, and critical thinking – so they can take strides to achieve their wildest dreams. We are excited to house this program at Wellesley, a part of the Greater Boston/Cambridge ecosystem that is known the world over as a global innovation and education hub."
Concentrations for the Pre-College + Career Program include:
Artificial Intelligence
Entrepreneurship with Social Impact
Engineering
Crime Scene Investigation + Forensic Science
Global Health + Medicine
Medical Rotations
Orthopedic + Sports Medicine
Psychology + Neuroscience
Surgical Interventions + Biomedical Engineering
Trial Law + the American Justice System
EXPLO's deep knowledge and expertise creating transformational learning experiences that develop lifelong explorers have reached 86,000 students and educators – and counting.
EXPLO's alumni have gone on to incredible ventures. The 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 List includes five EXPLO alumni: Author, Cole Brown; Crypto Partner at Tribe Capital, Jared Madfes; Co-founder of Wagr, Eliana Eskinazi; Senior Sports Partner Manager at Twitter, Kelsey Taylor; and Co-founder and Head of Business Development of Umamicart, Wendy Wang. In total, there have been more than 60 EXPLO alumni featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 List. Other notable alumni include: Co-Founder and former CEO of Instagram, Kevin Systrom; Scientist in the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab and Forbes 30 Under 30, Katie Stack Morgan; Grammy Award Winner and Tony Award Nominee, Celia Rose Gooding; and Yale Law Professor and Pulitzer Prize-winning Author, James Forman, Jr., JD.
Founded in 1976 as a non-profit startup out of MIT, EXPLO has benefited from decades of entrepreneurial leadership since day one. The mindset that created a community of intellectual adventure beyond traditional academics has propelled EXPLO's evolution from the first hybrid summer program for high schoolers to a multi-campus summer program for students in grades 4-12 to a sought-after resource for student engagement and innovative teaching and learning worldwide.
