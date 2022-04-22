Advancements to educate about developments in state-of-the-art insurance technology.
JUPITER, Fla., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Q3/2022, Advancements with Ted Danson will explore how innovations in Insurtech are transforming and modernizing the insurance industry and assisting underserved markets for consumers and small businesses.
This segment of Advancements will educate about the ongoing emergence of Insurtech and how developments in new technologies are enabling the insurance industry to better serve its multiple stakeholders, while reducing costs throughout the value chain, improving marketplace and internal efficiencies, expanding the understanding of risk, and enhancing customer satisfaction.
Hearing from experts in the industry, viewers will learn how Universal Shield Insurance Group, Inc's (Universal Shield) online state-of-the-art agency portal, direct-to-consumer retail web services, and interconnected core enterprise systems and data warehouses help to accelerate competitive underwriting decisions and custom choice payments for partners and customers.
"We're designing and implementing from the ground up to combat the inefficiencies and hard to change legacy options associated with commercial property and casualty insurance," said John Lucker, executive vice president and chief strategy officer for Universal Shield. "Leveraging high-tech tools, advanced analytics, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence, we are keeping a keen focus on marketplace synergies, unique product positioning, and overall service excellence."
In addition, the show will explore how Universal Shield has assembled networks of service providers to create ultra-efficient cost-effective internal and external operations.
"We look forward to exploring how Universal Shield uses innovative technologies and data-based solutions to operate at the forefront of the insurance and Insurtech marketplace," said John Galvin, senior producer for the Advancements series.
About Universal Shield Insurance Group:
Universal Shield Insurance Group (Universal Shield) is a multi-line admitted and non-admitted commercial lines property and casualty (P&C) insurance holding company with primary offices in Columbus, Ohio, Waterford, Michigan, and team members distributed throughout the United States. Led by a team of insurance industry veterans and guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Universal Shield is a hybrid insurance and Insurtech enterprise; the company's insurance entities are Universal Fire & Casualty Insurance Company (UFCIC) and Shield Indemnity, Inc. (Shield).
For more information, visit: https://www.ufcic.com/
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across several industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
