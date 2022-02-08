JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Q2/2022, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on recent developments in real estate investment technology.
This segment will explore how developments in cryptocurrency are reinventing the way people invest in real estate. With a look at ABC Tokens, audiences will discover how its asset-backed crypto democratizes commercial real estate investing and provides unprecedented liquidity.
"Our goal is to provide investors access to quality commercial real estate investments by lowering the capital required to invest, plus the ability to exit anytime," said Matt Andelman, CEO & Co-Founder.
Audiences will learn how ABC Tokens is using technology to lower the barrier to entry and offer a seamless experience for all types of investors.
"We look forward to exploring how this technology is democratizing real estate investing and helping people take control over their investments," said Brett Ferrigan, producer for the Advancements series.
About ABC Tokens:
ABC stands for "Asset-Backed Crypto" because ABC Tokens are backed by hard assets. Backing every ABC Token is equity in its diversified commercial real estate portfolio, reducing risk for crypto and real estate investors alike. By creating fractional ownership through blockchain-based digital securities, ABC aims to democratize commercial real estate investing, making it simple and accessible to everyone. ABC Tokens emphasizes security, liquidity, and accessibility for investors across the globe.
For more information, please visit: http://www.abctokens.com
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
