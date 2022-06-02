Discover how recent developments in farming technology are pushing the industry forward.
JUPITER, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Q4/2022, Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on breakthroughs in nursery and fruit production.
From innovations in subsurface drip-irrigation to fully vented micro tunnel systems, this segment of Advancements will explore how Cedar Point Nursery (CPN) is innovating and moving the industry forward.
Spectators will see how CPN's ground-breaking practices and techniques have reduced huge amounts of risk that used to be carried by both nurseries and fruit producers.
"Our founder, Mike Fahner, was well known in the industry as an entrepreneur and an innovator. Under his leadership, many commonly used farming techniques were invented in our fields. Even though he isn't with us anymore, his attitude and spirit remain alive and well. Each and every day, we are pushing ourselves to challenge the status quo, and we hope to continue being a catalyst for change within the strawberry nursery business," said David Adams, President & CEO.
The show will also focus on how CPN grows various strawberry varieties to the tune of about 75 million plants annually, which are then sold to fruit growers throughout California, Florida, Mexico, and Canada. Audiences will learn about the entire production process, where strawberry meristems are harvested in a lab and cultivated for 2-3 years before they are ready for sale.
"We look forward to exploring CPN's dedication to creating innovative practices that will continue to deliver the highest quality plants possible," said John Galvin, senior producer for the Advancements series.
About Cedar Farms Nursery:
Located in the shadow of Mount Shasta, Cedar Point Nursery (CPN) is 1 of 9 high elevation strawberry nurseries in California. Farming on an average of 300 acres per year, the company supplies high-quality strawberry plants to growers throughout California, Florida, Canada, and Mexico. As it honors the legacy of its late founder, Mike Fahner, CPN continues to push the industry forward by constantly innovating and evolving.
For more information, visit: http://www.cedarpointnursery.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
