JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast 4Q/2021, the award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will educate about advances in sustainable energy products.
This segment will explore recent breakthroughs in renewable energy products. With a look at Hyperlight Energy (Hyperlight®), viewers will learn how the company invents, develops, and manufactures renewable energy products.
Spectators will learn how Hyperlight® is using mass-market materials and manufacturing techniques never before applied to solar energy to create breakthrough low-cost systems.
"The entire global energy industry is in transition as no one wants to end up on the wrong side of history. We're excited to be helping that transition with the lowest cost solar steam on the market," said John D. H. King, Co-Founder and CEO of Hyperlight Energy.
Viewers will learn how the Hylux™ technology from Hyperlight® provides unprecedented modularity and scalability to achieve cost effectiveness from small commercial projects up to the largest industrial customers.
"Hyperlight Energy is helping to break through the cost barrier associated with solar steam," said Will Mensch, producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to shedding light on this topic."
About Hyperlight Energy:
Manufactured by Hyperlight Energy in its San Diego based manufacturing plant, Hylux™ is the world's lowest cost solar steam technology. Hyperlight® continues to work with world class scientific and utility organizations to accelerate the global energy transition. For more information, visit: http://www.hyperlightenergy.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more info, please visit: http://www.Advancementstv.com or call Will Mensch at 866-496-4065.
