GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guadalajara hums withs activity, balancing modernity and tradition with festivals, trendy restaurants, mariachi performances, and charro competitions. For those who want a quiet escape with a tangible link to Mexico's past, the haciendas in Guadalajara's countryside are an easy and welcome add-on to the liveliness of the city. Many are also located next to stunning natural and manmade attractions, including the Guachimontones, a UNESCO World Heritage Site comprised of circular pyramids that just reopened to the public August 2021.
Haciendas, large estates built following the Spanish colonization of Mexico, were comprised of large expanses of land occupied by hundreds of workers focused on trades like cattle farming, agriculture, or mining. Haciendas of old had a clearly defined social and economic hierarchy, with the landowner at the top. The estates grew in size until the Mexican Revolution in 1910 when they were largely destroyed or dismantled. Some of these haciendas have been purchased and restored as boutique hotels offering visitors a place to relax in the countryside and envision what life was once like on the grounds. A few interesting hacienda options for visitors to Guadalajara include the following:
Completed in 1727 with the purpose of raising farm animals and delving into agriculture, Hacienda El Carmen Hotel & Spa is now a luxury hotel located one hour west of Guadalajara and only 10 minutes from the Guachimontones. At one point in time, the hacienda stretched for 230 square miles and included lands from the foothills of the Volcán de Tequila. Today, the hacienda is a tiny portion of its original size and cultivates sugar cane, corn, wheat, and fruit. It is particularly known for its bell peppers that are utilized in many of the culinary dishes. While there, guests can learn how to make a red pepper ceviche from the chefs. The property's archways and vine-covered exteriors catch the eye upon arrival, and there is much to explore inside. El Carmen features 27 suites, including a Master Suite with its own fireplace; the option to dine in the hotel's impressive wine cellar; a 17th century chapel for religious ceremonies; a lake, outdoor pool; and recreational activities like horseback riding. All of the spa's treatments are complemented with hydrotherapy rituals, including a steam and eucalyptus inhalation-therapy. Standout treatments include exfoliation with volcanic clay and merlot, body wraps with honey and red wine, massages with hot wine and grape seed oil, and a temazcal.
Upon arriving at Hacienda Labor de Rivera Boutique Hotel, guests are greeted by stately trees that lead the way around a pond to reach the historically preserved 16th century main building with high ceilings and original architecture. Located close to the Guachimontones, the hacienda offers 21 beautifully appointed suites that are individually designed with Mexican colonial influence and have lake or garden views. The harmony with nature is evident given the quantity of outdoor activities offered at Hacienda Labor de Rivera. In addition to horseback riding where guests also learn about horse care, the hacienda offers biking in the countryside, kayaking on the property's lake, private dinners by the water, romantic picnics, and evening bonfires under a star-filled sky.
Hacienda La Magdalena Hotel, a boutique hotel located one hour northwest of Guadalajara, dates back to the late 17th century. Because of its proximity to the Silver Route from Guadalajara to Zacatecas (a path connecting cities rich in silver deposits), the hacienda was a major stop for travelers at that time. Each of the 20 rooms and suites are named after ladies and gentlemen who once resided at the there. The hacienda's vast expanse of gardens have fountains and brooks dotting a wooded area with ancestral willow trees, and are surrounded by patios, pavilions, and an 18th century chapel. The spa, pool, and jacuzzi add to the ambience.
Hacienda Defranca dates back to the late 17th century and has been lovingly restored to a luxury hotel with 15 guestrooms. Only a 45-minute drive from Guadalajara's historic city center, the hacienda is located at the edge of San Cristobal Canyon with stunning views of the mountains and cliffs and an outdoor pool and jacuzzi with sweeping vistas. Historic elements are present in each room including original wooden floors and select furniture. Many of the rooms, decorated with colonial antiques and art pieces from across Mexico, have views overlooking the canyon and several with private terraces. The estate is comprised of a chapel, outdoor pool, spa, and areas for a working ranch with stables, corrals, an aviary, and chicken coop, and immense gardens. Start the day with yoga on a grassy knoll at the edge of the canyon and later opt to for the hacienda's signature two-hour hot tub experience, inclusive of drinks and a stunning panorama. Nearby, guests can opt to explore Huaxtla park which offers hikes to small waterfalls and natural swimming holes.
