FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exults is eager to announce they have been given the opportunity to proudly sponsor Social Geek Radio. In this podcast, hosted by marketing guru Jack Monson, he reveals insider business tips and secrets from his years of experience in the industry.
Social Geek Radio is excelling in the world of podcasts, ranking in the top 20 Best Business Podcasts by Emerge. Most recently, the podcast was awarded a spot on the top 25 marketing podcasts on iTunes.
Social Geek Radio was started in 2010 and has had hundreds of special guests and events broadcast since hitting the air. Jack Monson is the chief revenue officer at Social Joey, and he is on a mission to help national brands and franchises experience improve in the digital world.
As a full-service digital marketing agency, Exults is proud to sponsor an organization that specializes in social media management. Exults is the leader in online marketing services, including social media, search engine optimization, public relations, and other digital services.
More About Exults Digital Marketing
Exults is a full-service Internet marketing company that is results-driven. Offering a complete assortment of Internet marketing services to reach its clients' goals, Exults premier services include:
- Digital Branding
- Website Design and Development
- eCommerce platform development and management
- Search Engine Optimization
- Pay Per Click Management
- Social Media Marketing
- Digital PR
- Metaverse Development
If you are interested in rebranding your company for the digital business world to spark meaningful engagement and online sales, contact Exults.
