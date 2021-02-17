SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EZ Texting, the leader in SMS marketing software for business, today announced unprecedented momentum in the text communications marketplace. The company continues to surpass its previous performance milestones, with record-setting growth and 15,000 new customers, over 65,000 users sending messages, and a 66% year-over-year increase of customer contacts added to the platform.
In 2020, EZ Texting sent a record number of texts to consumers and B2B contacts, delivering over 600 million marketing and informational messages on behalf of customers.
EZ Texting also received a $13 million growth capital investment from CIBC Innovation Banking. This investment allows EZ Texting to advance product innovations to meet the needs of sophisticated customers and to support exponential talent growth that included 78 new hires and two new executive hires – Rachel Cochran, VP of People, and Josh Siegel, Chief Product Officer.
The Ideal Solution for Marketers
"Marketing solutions continue to be EZ Texting's focus and area of greatest success," explained EZ Texting CEO Norman Happ. "In fact, 60% of EZ Texting messages are marketing-driven. The company's platform leverages the power, ease and engagement of SMS text messaging to drive growth and revenue, generate leads, and strengthen relationships for its customers." Over 93% of marketing text messages from EZ Texting were successfully delivered, with nearly 40% of customers engaging with the business sending the texts.
Helping All Types of Customers Manage Productivity
"EZ Texting is at the epicenter of solving productivity challenges during this pandemic," said Happ. "Texting communications is critical to managing customer productivity without disruption, and we are helping all types of customers connect with their workforces and customers."
For example, EZ Texting is used to manage communications with mobile workforces and enable more engaging customer service. EZ Texting's platform became integral in 2020 to facilitate activities like contactless delivery notifications and curbside pickup, as well as retailers' rapid pivot to e-commerce, all critically important pandemic workarounds for many of the company's business customers.
EZ Texting also facilitated delivery of informative alerts and notifications for nonprofits and community organizations, including pro bono services to schools and municipalities during the pandemic. It also supported innovative healthcare use cases, such as Stanford Medicine's COVID-19 National Daily Health Survey, a unique COVID-19 early warning and tracing system.
Continued Product Innovation to Better Serve Customers
EZ Texting accelerated product innovations in 2020. The company incorporated many new innovations into its platform while enhancing the user experience, including the launch of a new Texting Resource Center loaded with content and best practices to help customers become SMS-savvy. The company developed a free texting app, enabling EZ Texting customers to receive notifications, engage in direct messaging conversations, and track conversations from nearly anywhere using an iOS device.
New SafeSTOP™ technology developed by EZ Texting delivers a safe text opt-out solution to reduce customer compliance risk and increase consumer confidence. Additionally, EZ Texting delivered product innovations like Teammate Manager, created to enable multi-user access to the platform, and support for long codes, such as local, landline and toll-free numbers (TFNs) for group messaging. Customers also benefited from new product integrations with marketing software from Constant Contact, HubSpot, Mailchimp, and Squarespace.
"Texting has become a versatile tool that delivers value by empowering organizations – particularly small and mid-size businesses – to engage with and grow their audiences," said Happ. "And in 2020, EZ Texting made huge strides in successfully expanding our business, securing additional growth capital from CIBC, and advancing our product offering. Despite the pandemic, this past year was a breakout year for us, delivering value for our customers when they needed it the most, and we are looking towards a bright future."
About EZ Texting
EZ Texting is a SaaS company that delivers the fastest, easiest and most reliable way to connect. It has served over 165,000 customers and is the #1 SMS platform for business users, setting the standard for business texting. Our messaging solutions allow businesses to quickly and effectively reach and engage their mobile audiences. With employees around the world, EZ Texting is continuously recognized as a Best Place to Work, as well as a top product for small and mid-market businesses. The company is backed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, CIBC, Investor AB, and ROCA Partners. To find out more, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Contact
Ali Nagy
Media Contact
Alessandra Nagy, EZ Texting, +1 7143104439, alessandra@bospar.com
SOURCE EZ Texting