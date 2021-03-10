ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers utilizing ezAccounting software now get the three per page business checks option. Customers wanted the ability for printing checks without stubs for miscellaneous payments and vendor payments. Halfpricesoft.com developers have updated the software per customer requests.
"ezAccounting business and payroll software from halfpricesoft.com has been updated to support three per page business checks." said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
Potential customers are welcome to download and test ezAccounting for up to 30 days at no cost or obligation. https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp for the trial version.
EzAccounting is a great fit for accountants and business owners to track income and expenses, process payroll, print checks, generate reports and print tax forms. The unique features include, but are no limited to:
- Track business expenses and profits
- Processes payroll checks for employees
- Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted W2 and W3 forms required)
- Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports
- Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine
- Quick start guide available for new customers
- Check verification not required
ezAccounting is compatible with Windows 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems.
Priced at $159 per calendar year, ezAccounting software is affordable for any business. Business owners seeking a way to simplify business operations are welcome to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
