DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the Social Media industry "Facebook Acquires Kustomer for $1 Billion: The Customer-service Platforms Specialist"

Facebook announced on Monday they were acquiring Kustomer, a startup company that specialises in customer-service platforms. The Wall Street Journal reported that the deal was for just over $1 billion.

News agencies reported the acquisition of a business software company as part of Facebook's push to advertise and sell goods through their social media network. In the past, Facebook has primarily acquired consumer-centric companies like gif catalog company Giphy in May 2020 and Spanish cloud video gaming company PlayGiga in December 2019. The company makes 99 percent of their revenue through advertising.

The New York-based Kustomer was founded in 2015, and has raised about $173 million, according to Crunchbase.

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Facebook Acquires Kustomer for $1 Billion: The Customer-service Platforms Specialist"

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.