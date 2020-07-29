Facebook Recognizes Brookdale’s Social Media Best Practices for COVID-19 Content

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As America has learned to adjust to the new normal of wearing face masks and practicing social distancing, Brookdale Senior Living, the nation's largest senior living provider, has experienced a shift in how it engaged with residents and families. When physical interaction became limited, Brookdale's ability to connect with its audience virtually was crucial.
Brookdale rose to the challenge to keep 730+ community Facebook page editors posting content and information relevant to its residents and their families during the pandemic. The Company's consistent and captivating content caught the attention of one of the largest social media companies, Facebook, which featured Brookdale as an exemplary social media leader for COVID-19 response.
Brookdale's Chief Marketing Officer David Cygan shared his thoughts on the prestigious honor, saying, "This is really exciting and we are so proud of the Social team. In times like these when sharing information is critical, it feels really good when the programs you work so diligently on gets recognized as a best practice by the largest social media company in the world!"
In March, when concerns about COVID-19 increased, Brookdale adopted appropriate guidelines to protect residents as much as possible by limiting visitors to its communities. To communicate widely and effectively about this, Brookdale tailored posts to address the communities' concerns about the adverse health effects isolation can have on seniors. By curating informative and uplifting content, the senior living company's efforts helped engage residents and gave families peace of mind that their loved ones are in good care.
Facebook noted Brookdale's social media best practices, such as consistently using images and organic posting, supporting and reflecting personal protective equipment (PPE) and social distancing. "The posts are honest conversations about staying engaged during isolation, making sure we are providing up-to-date information, and being transparent. We are responsive to daily changes, and creating meaningful content to help our followers, prospects and their families get through this difficult time," explained Kristin Puckett, senior director of Social Media Strategy. "The Center of Excellence Social Media team helps our 737 communities pin current information to the top of each Facebook page, including visitor and move-in protocols, what we're doing to help protect our residents, and daily, fresh content. These pinned posts on Facebook help keep our residents and their families up-to-date with information from our corporate and local community leadership."
Beyond informing residents of the ongoing precautions the company is taking to protect residents, patients, and associates as much as possible, Brookdale's posts also provided hope and support despite residents having to be socially isolated from one another and their families. The Company's uplifting posts featured various topics from photos of families safely wishing a resident a happy birthday from outside a window, to an article on fun ways for grandparents and grandkids to stay connected during the pandemic.
Alongside Brookdale's Social team, the communication department also developed a COVID-19 Response Toolkit to help educate their residents, patients, and associates on how to fight against the COVID-19 virus and other infectious diseases. This page features helpful articles, how-to videos and more endearing stories from its communities. Click here to learn more about how Brookdale is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built, and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care, and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities,737 communities in 44 states and the ability to serve approximately 65,000 residents as of June 30, 2020.
