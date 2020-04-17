Facebook's Oculus Venues And Complex Announced As Streaming Partners For LiveXLive's "Music Lives" Global Music Festival Featuring 100+ Artists Over 48 Hours For MusiCares 'COVID-19 Relief Fund'

LiveXLive Adds Dozens of Additional Artists to Music Lives Lineup of "My Home to Yours" Appearances Flagship Show "LiveZone" Ready for Rapid-Fire Event Coverage and Commentary from Hosts Matt Pinfield, Hannah Rad, Ruth O'Neil, Julian Mitchell and Special Guest Hosts Calle & Poché