BROOMALL, Pa., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions for the SMB market, is excited to announce that their Gift PLUS App is now available for download in the Clover® App Market. This enhanced version of the Gift Card App enables merchants to email and text gift cards directly from their point-of-sale devices. Merchants can still issue and redeem plastic cards with Gift PLUS as they can with Factor4's original Gift Card App, which was released in April 2017.
In addition to these contactless features, the solution offers low monthly program fees and provides unlimited gift card transactions, reports access, and support. There are no transaction fees. Factor4 has a white label program to enable ISO customers to have their own apps.
Factor4's CEO, Dan Battista, said: "We are excited to roll out our Gift PLUS app and to provide an alternative option to merchants with the desirable functionality of emailing and texting gift cards to the intended recipients right from their point-of-sale devices. In a time when social distancing has become important, this is a great way to help everyone feel safe and to help merchants continue to sell gift cards even if their businesses are closed. Factor4 has continued to see strong demand for plastic gift cards as well as an increased desire from merchants to add eGift solutions to their gift card offerings."
To help merchants, Factor4 is offering a 30-day free trial of their Gift PLUS app. They are featuring a special promotion for the first 90 days of this app release: Buy One, Get One Free on all card orders. To learn more about the Gift PLUS App, this promotion, and/or Factor4's white label solution, contact Factor4 at 484-471-3963 or sales@factor4gift.com.
About Factor4
Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best in class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 11,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.
For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Director of Marketing, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or 240089@email4pr.com.