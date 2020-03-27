AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc., the industry leader in risk and compliance intelligence software for banks and financial services organizations, announced today that the company is making its Pandemic Issues & Incidents Management software application available for free to U.S. Banks.
With a no-cost, pre-configured Pandemic Issues & Incidents Management form and workflow application, the software is ready to use within 60 minutes and includes a cloud-based form that any employee, partner or customer can submit an incident, issue or request that is then routed and managed for full collaboration by bank teams.
"In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are offering a quickly deployable solution and complimentary setup services," said Carl L. McCauley, CEO for 360factors, Inc. "In alignment with our corporate social responsibility program, the solution will be provided completely free with no initial or ongoing costs through August 31, 2020 with no obligation to use the system beyond that date."
One use case is illness notification and management. If a bank employee suspects that a customer or team member is ill, he or she can quickly fill out an online form. This action automatically creates an issue within Predict360 and automatically kicks off a workflow that sends alerts and assigns tasks to bank personnel responsible for follow-up activities. Risk managers can then track, monitor, and report on activity progress to ensure appropriate remediation and organizational visibility.
Banks can sign up at https://www.360factors.com/covid-19/free-pandemic-issues-incidents-management-collaboration-system/.
About 360factors, Inc.
360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with Artificial Intelligence technology to predict and mitigate operational risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusive endorsed solution provider for compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.