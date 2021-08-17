NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FaderPro, the premiere destination for EDM music production video tutorials, today announced the launch of The FaderPro Producers Club, a new subscription offering that delivers unlimited access to FaderPro's extensive catalog of music production tutorials taught by the biggest names in Dance and Electronic Music. Subscribers to the service will receive an array of new benefits including early access to courses, expert advice and feedback from industry experts, and exclusive monthly gear giveaways.
FaderPro delivers a hands-on, in-studio approach detailing every facet of music production. FaderPro's video courses deliver unfettered access to the techniques the world's top dance music artists employ, capturing every step in their creative process.
The company has created hundreds of high definition video lessons and secured exclusive partnerships for the production of online educational video content from some of the biggest dance and electronic music labels including: Armada, Dim Mak, Monstercat, Toolroom, Kontor, Hospital and many others featuring legendary DJs and producers such as: Roger Sanchez, Nicky Romero, Ferry Corsten, D.A.V.E. The Drummer, David Penn, Josh Butler, Martin Ikin, Orjan Nilsen, Tritonal, Goldfish, Thomas Gold, Mark Sixma, SlumberJack, Umek, and Shadow Child among others.
"We are so excited to offer all of our course content in one easy package," said Vince DiPasquale, FaderPro co-founder. "The FaderPro Producers Club gives our subscribers the ability to watch and learn so much more!"
FaderPro co-founder Steven Lee, aka Lee Cabrera, added: "It's a dream scenario for our customers who want access to the skill set of every producer in our library. We are confident that the Producers Club represents another step forward in our mission to deliver greater value and higher learning to our audience of aspiring producers."
The FaderPro Producers Club will be available as either a monthly or annual subscription. Normally priced at $29.99 per month or $299.99 yearly, FaderPro is offering a special promotional price to celebrate the launch of the service. For a limited time, students can access the monthly subscription for $19.99 (a 33% discount) or the annual subscription for only $179.99 (a 40% discount).
FaderPro is a division of TrueFire Studios, an alliance of the world's leading online music education companies. For more information about FaderPro please visit https://faderpro.com, and for more information about TrueFire Studios please visit https://www.truefirestudios.com/.
About FaderPro
FaderPro is a virtual music education platform focused on the world of electronic dance music. Our unique approach puts students inside the studio next to leading artists and producers through high-definition video lessons designed to help seasoned veterans and aspiring beginners alike advance their skills and achieve their musical vision. Our mission is to give the rapidly growing breed of aspiring musicians and producers access to an engaging and interactive virtual in-studio learning experience where they can become intimately familiar with award-winning techniques in music production taught by the most relevant and successful artists in the world today.
About TrueFire Studios
TrueFire Studios is an alliance of the world's leading online music education companies. We are passionate about democratizing music education by providing affordable, anytime, anywhere access to best-in-class artists and the most comprehensive music lesson library on the planet, across all major instrument categories. We provide exceptional revenue-share opportunities for educators while preserving artist-led music education for future generations. For more information, visit https://www.truefirestudios.com, https://truefire.com/, https://artistworks.com/, https://jamplay.com, http://faderpro.com.
Media Contact
Owen Grover, TrueFire Studios, +1 9178424077, owen@truefirestudios.com
SOURCE FaderPro