MEADVILLE, Pa., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I am that B.*.T.C.H. (Blessed In The Church House) Lady: Volume 1": an insightful read about accepting one's purpose given by God with the help of the Holy Spirit's guidance. "I am that B.*.T.C.H. (Blessed In The Church House) Lady: Volume 1" is the creation of published author Faith Ta'Mistic Johnson, a licensed and ordained minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ since 1982, a CEO of IYD's Episodes of Atlanta, an aspiring stage play and fashion show choreographer, songwriter, songstress, and a five-time award-winning stage and stage play production recipient.
Johnson shares, "I am that B. *. T. C. H. lady, was and is divinely inspired by God, through dreams and visions. They were received in my spirit, to share and pass on with simple instructions. This 'title' was birthed to keep us in line with our 'kingdom-purpose destinations.' This book is also a tool to keep us 'hyped' about what God is really about in our lives and how He 'loves' us! It also reflects the dreams and visions that I received from Him to build my ministry, for His kingdom purpose. If you just commit to reading every page in this book and apply the simple instructions that were revealed to me, I assure you that you will develop your own direct communication with God; and if you already have one, I am sure that you will be closer than before!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Faith Ta'Mistic Johnson's new book is a spiritual tool that opens the reader's heart and mind, letting the Holy Spirit come into their lives where they are guided in fulfilling their purpose. The reader will also learn the 1,2,3, steps believe, trust, and obey (what the writer calls the BTO movement), which will increase the reader's faith, enabling them to accomplish any and everything they want or desire to be successful. It is a small read but a big message, making it a must-read for all. It even has a bonus journal for one year added so that the reader can be inspired to receive and write down their own inspirations, aha moments, plus their own visions and dreams, therefore making this book a personal keepsake for life.
View a synopsis of "I am that B.*.T.C.H. (Blessed In The Church House) Lady: Volume 1" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "I am that B.*.T.C.H. (Blessed In The Church House) Lady: Volume 1" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "I am that B.*.T.C.H. (Blessed In The Church House) Lady: Volume 1," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing