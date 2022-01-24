LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Step into the riveting and demanding world of the Marching Storm, the award-winning band at HBCU Prairie View A&M University, as its members strive to climb in the rankings, balance the demands of life and school, and carry the bold legacy of the university. Stage 13's docuseries MARCH debuts on Monday, January 24 at 8:00pm ET/PT on The CW. The 8-episode series is executive produced by Jamail Shelton ("Love & Hip Hop"), Emmy winner Cheryl Horner McDonough ("The T Word"), and Stage 13 EPs Shari Scorca and Marcel Fuentes.
Each one-hour episode of MARCH showcases the dedicated and talented band and staff members including musicians, drum majors, dancers, flag team and faculty advisors as they navigate performing in one of the country's most prestigious HBCU marching bands as well as tackling rigorous academic schedules and maintaining high-grade point averages. The series chronicles their pressure-filled journey to become the top-ranked HBCU band in the land after starting the season at #8, as ranked on ESPN's The Undefeated.
The docuseries includes electrifying performances at Homecoming and football games against Texas A&M and Jackson State University. While MARCH shares the personal and unique stories of band and staff members from the more than 300-person marching band, it also explores the legacy and culture of Prairie View A&M and highlights how the Marching Storm is an integral part of that rich history.
Shot in the fall of 2021, MARCH presents the students and staff members navigating a plethora of relatable issues – the effects of the pandemic on their lives, long-distance relationships, the current discussion around pronouns, being a student and a parent, getting along with bandmates, and more. The student band members also cope with the common college issues including the first-year students missing their families, sophomores and juniors growing into leadership positions, and seniors contemplating their next moves – all while working toward the shared goal of musical and performance excellence.
With HBCU bands having been celebrated in pop culture - Beyonce's homage at Coachella, Lil Nas X's recent VMAs performance, Lizzo and Ciara videos and the hit film "Drumline" -- the marching band experience has already left a lasting influence.
"At Stage 13, we are thrilled to partner with The CW to bring audiences the dynamic energy and inspiration of Black college life via the awesome HBCU marching band experience," said Stage 13 SVP/GM Diana Mogollon. "PVAMU's Marching Storm is unparalleled, and its members deliver quintessentially high-stakes entertainment at its best, with swagger, camaraderie, and heart throughout the series."
"It's been completely incredible to be immersed in this unique world," added Stage 13 EP Shari Scorca. "I'm impressed by the commitment of the band members, the tough but nurturing band staff, watching 300 people come together for truly magical moments of music and movement coordination, and seeing these kids grow as musicians and people in real time. Producing this show has been an inspiration for our team, it truly comes through on screen."
The series launches tonight in time for the February observance of Black History Month and HBCU Awareness Month in March. MARCH is an uplifting show that will make audiences smile, laugh, and even weep while bringing the impressive artistry and cultural import of this cornerstone of the Black college experience vividly to life.
Audiences will fall in love with featured band members and staff:
Dr. Timmey T. Zachery – Dr. Zachery is the Marching Storm's tough but loving advisor, who knows and cares about the growth of all the band members in his sprawling organization. After graduating from Peabody Magnet High School in his native Alexandria, Louisiana, Tim moved on to performing in the famed Southern University Marching Band in Baton Rouge. Tim went on to obtain his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Music from Norfolk State University. A brief assignment in the United States Navy Band gave Tim the opportunity to travel the world. His journeys to Africa forever changed him when he was given the opportunity to listen to and perform with musicians there. A strong proponent of education, he went on to obtain his Doctor of Music Arts degree from Indiana University. Now, as a former Professor of Music and Assistant Band Director at Norfolk State University and current Director of Bands at Prairie View, Dr. Zachery is poised to infect as many young people with hope and the love of music that he embodies.
Ms. Shawn Zachery – Shawn is the coach of the Black Foxes dance section and is an inspiration to the young women she guides. She began her career in dance as a Southern University Dancing Doll. After receiving a degree in Computer Science, she began her career in technology at IBM while also continuing her dance studies. She has worked in the IT field for over 30 years while also performing in local dance troupes. She has served as Director and Choreographer for Howard University's Ooh La La! Dancers, the Champagne Dancers at South Carolina State University, and the Hot Ice Dancers at Norfolk State University. Ms. Zachery created the National HBCU Auxiliary and Dance Directors Association. She is a member of Tau Beta Sigma National Honorary Band Sorority and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
Kaylan – Senior, Black Fox, Hometown – Houston. Kaylan is the Captain of the Marching Storm dance troupe, the Black Foxes. Her hard-core leadership style is intense, but she just wants to leave her legacy behind before graduating. Kaylan graduated at the end of Fall '21 semester and has already started a full-time job at an architecture firm in Dallas.
Jalen – Senior, Drum Major, Hometown – Dallas. As a senior Drum Major, he's the most chill person you'll ever meet. Jalen is compassionate and understanding, often mentoring the younger band members as part of the Drum Major's leadership role. Many band members come to Jalen to discuss their problems. Jalen is a Kinesiology Major set to graduate December '22 with plans to attend chiropractic school after grad school.
Aaron – Senior, Drum Major, Hometown – Charlotte, NC. Aaron is a senior Drum Major who is strict and disciplined. As he is preparing to graduate, he wants to find a Band Director job somewhere because he loves this life so much. Band life is part of his DNA. The band means more to him than most people, and he wants to do this for the rest of his life. He is a Band Performance Major who graduates Spring '22 and hopes to find a job at a middle or high school in the Houston area after graduation
Shelbi – Sophomore, Black Fox, Hometown – Houston. All signs point to sophomore Shelbi being the next Captain of the Black Foxes. She has the support of Kaylan, the current Captain. Everyone loves Shelbi, but can she win over the Directors to be the next Captain? Also, watch to see if Shelbi and Jalen's flirtation/casual dating situation becomes something more serious.
Nehemiah - Junior, Dance Committee Member/Mellophone Player, Hometown – Missouri City, TX. A talented and quick-tempered drum major hopeful, now on the Dance Committee who choreograph and coach movement for the overall band, as well as holding it down playing the mellophone for the band. He has it all— the looks, the personality, and the passion for the band and has real drum major potential.
Martayvia – Senior. Piccolo Section Leader, Hometown – Dallas. A senior and section leader for the Piccolos - that's until she got into an altercation with her former friend Euphonium player, Cardavion. They are now both kicked out of band and are fighting to get back in before they graduate. Although band is the most important thing to them, they also try and save what's left of their friendship.
Cardavion - Senior, Euphonium Player, Hometown – Dallas. A senior who is part of the Euphonium section in the Marching Storm…that is until they were kicked out of the band for misconduct due to an altercation with a fellow bandmate. While not in the band, they're keeping busy with two budding businesses – baking and hair accessories.
Early Episode synopses:
Episode 101: "Into the Storm" Jan. 24 at 8:00pm ET/PT
Meet the Marching Storm, the award-winning marching band of HBCU Prairie View A&M University as its 300+ student members and faculty advisors head into the second half of a unique 2021 collegiate season with plenty of life, school and pandemic challenges. As they prepare for a critical performance and legacy pressures of Homecoming weekend, new leaders begin to emerge for the next season.
Episode 102: "Homecoming" Jan. 31 at 8:00pm ET/PT
Homecoming weekend arrives with lots of nerves and the pandemic as an uninvited guest, but the Marching Storm plans to deliver a performance worthy of the Prairie View A&M name. Camaraderie, relationships and family are all on the minds of band members and faculty as they prepare for the big event.
Episode 103: "Eye of the Storm" Feb. 7 at 8:00pm ET/PT
With Homecoming behind them, the performers focus on the next event: a game with historical gravitas against Texas A&M University. The game brings pressure to win but the band faces added strain of their own to deliver a great performance, all while facing concerns about midterms and their grades.
Episode 104: "The Showdown" Feb. 14 at 8:00pm ET/PT
The biggest crowd of the season and a longtime rival await the Prairie View A&M's Marching Storm. Opponent Texas A&M University shares a challenging history with PVAMU, who also faces a different audience with this performance. Ousted band members seek to rejoin the band, but first they must soul-search and repair their own relationships.
About Prairie View A&M University
Designated an institution of "the first class" in the Texas Constitution, Prairie View A&M University is the second-oldest public institution of higher education in the state. With an established reputation for producing engineers, nurses and educators, PVAMU offers baccalaureate degrees, master's degrees, and doctoral degree programs through seven colleges and the School of Architecture. A member of The Texas A&M University System, the university is dedicated to fulfilling its land-grant mission of achieving excellence in teaching, research, and service. For more information regarding PVAMU, visit http://www.pvamu.edu.
About the Marching Storm
For more than 80 years, the Marching Storm band has entertained audiences around the world. Known for its high-octane performances and unparalleled musical artistry, the nearly 300-member band primarily performs at football games and other Prairie View A&M University and community events. The dynamic field show includes a showcase of performances from the Black Foxes dance troupe, Twirling Thunder flag corp, and the Marching Storm Drumline. Notable alumni include Terry Ellis (member of the Multiplatinum recording group EnVogue); Virgin Records singing group IDEAL; and Ricky LaFontaine of the Richard Smallwood Singers. For more in the Marching Storm, visit http://www.pvamu.edu/marchingstorm.
About The CW
THE CW NETWORK launched in 2006 as America's fifth broadcast network, with programming targeting younger viewers, a demographic highly sought after by advertisers. The CW, a joint venture between Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corporation, now broadcasts across the week, offering fourteen-hours of primetime programming, Monday through Sunday, beginning in Fall 2021. The CW's primetime programming is also available to stream for free, without authentication, on the ad-supported CWTV.com and The CW app, now available on every major OTT platform. Additionally, The CW broadcasts a three-hour Saturday morning kids block. The CW's digital network CW Seed launched in 2013 and offers original short-form digital content as well as past seasons of fan-favorite television series. For more information about the network and its programming, visit http://www.cwtvpr.com
About Stage 13
Stage 13 is a multiple award-winning, fearless, original content studio showcasing a new generation of inspired talent and voices in scripted and unscripted storytelling. With six EMMY® nominations, the brand's diverse portfolio of series and features are available on the Stage 13 platform, Facebook, YouTube, and its distribution partners, including Netflix, The CW/CW Seed, HBO, and HBO Max. Creating impactful series for multidimensional audiences, Stage 13 is part of the Warner Bros. TV Group. https://www.stage13.com/
