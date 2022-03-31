BEIJING, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on Jilin:

Do you want to go to see the white snow and ice fairy tale world? Come to Jilin of China! As the ancient city of ice and snow culture in Northeast China, Jilin is not only known as China's "ski paradise", but also the second hometown of Peking Opera. Jilin people race to row dragon boats on the freezing glacier and watch the rime fairyland, one of China's four natural wonders by the Songhua River. Please give Jilin which is known as "the river town in the north" a thumb-up.

Love a city | Jilin, China

