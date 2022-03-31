BEIJING, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on Xiamen:

Blue sea and sky, seabirds and flowers……Have you ever been to Gulangyu Island in Xiamen which is "the most romantic island in China"? Chinese civilization city series of short video of Xiamen article shock struck! Xiamen is not only a special economic zone in China, but also a famous subtropical scenery tourism city. It has profound cultural deposits. Scenic spots such as Nanputuo temple have attracted a large number of Chinese and foreign tourists. Please follow us and feel the charm of "China seaside garden" Xiamen.

Love a city | Xiamen, China

http://guoqing.china.com.cn/2022-03/01/content_78078846.htm

