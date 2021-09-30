NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Famecast Media, an intelligent audience monetization platform and network, announced the launch of FAME (Fan Amplification Monetization Engagement) Platform. By helping Creators to turn their creations, passions and/or hobbies into a professional, monetized business, FAME is positioned to be a critical part of the influencer-driven $100+ billion Creator Economy.
FAME is an all-in-one platform that eliminates the need for Creators to learn the technical mechanics of multiple platforms, combining key features of over 20 tools across e-commerce, merchandising, payments, event scheduling, live streaming, community, website portals, social media, CRM and more. By leveraging FAME, Creators will benefit from one comprehensive communications and commerce system to greatly increase productivity, efficiency, and revenue.
Currently available to a broad range of content creators from across the board; yoga instructors, jewelry makers, marketers, athletes, poets, musicians, etc.
The FAME platform features include:
- One platform unifying social presence and dashboards with a simplified backend control panel
- The ability to quickly develop and launch their own branded community, event, commerce portal and mobile apps
- A turnkey branded private merchandising, e-commerce, ticketing, and ad monetization engine
- No risk to the creator; FAME partakes in the creator's success via revenue share; all of FAME's features would cost a Creator at least $13,000 annually before a cent is made
"FAME will accelerate the next billion-dollar Unicorn Creator brand, providing a seamless one-stop platform that eliminates the need for a Creator to learn how to use multiple backend tools and channels," shared Famecast Media CEO Rex Wong. "We're thrilled to welcome top Creators to leverage FAME as part of our beta launch. FAME's easy-to-use and comprehensive platform will allow Creators to drive revenue through our commerce portal and event engine, and with Famecast's innovative revenue sharing model, Famecast only makes money if Creators make money."
Creators can join the FAME Platform program at https://famecastmedia.com/
About Famecast Media
Famecast Media is an intelligent audience monetization platform and network. Famecast has developed the FAME (Fan Amplification Monetization Engagement) Platform, which solves an increasingly large workflow fragmentation problem for Creators. The FAME Platform is an end-to-end solution platform, which is a single platform that provides tools for social media analysis & marketing, content creation, viral content distribution & syndication, data management, advertising and e-commerce. Famecast Media is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with offices in New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Athens.
