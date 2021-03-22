Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 3,963 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and leading student satisfaction ratings. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu. (PRNewsfoto/Cedarville University)

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 3,963 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and leading student satisfaction ratings. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu. (PRNewsfoto/Cedarville University)

 By Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, Ohio, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for a way to honor the lifelong service to Cedarville University by his sister and brother-in-law, Randy Clark turned to some contemporary communication— Cedarville emails and a podcast—for motivation.

This motivation led him to contribute $100,000 from his Aunt Bernice Schrenk's trust to fund the Connie and Lyle Anderson Endowed Music Scholarship. The scholarship will provide funds for future music students pursuing programs in keyboard pedagogy or voice as primary performance disciplines.

Clark, a 1974 Cedarville alumnus, interim CEO of private equity companies and a trustee for the trust, had not been as connected to Cedarville University as he would like due to extensive travel for work. However, when he opened a November email that included the Cedarville Stories Podcast with Dr. Lyle and Connie Anderson — his sister and brother-in-law — Clark was moved by their investment in the lives of college students and decided to help future Cedarville music students.

"Although I have not followed Cedarville as closely as I would desire, I have watched from a distance how Cedarville has 'held the torch' for Christian education when so many other schools have drifted away from the truth," said Clark. "Being able to help future students receive an education from a biblical worldview is important to me, and I know my aunt would love to see Connie and Lyle recognized in this way. It was a perfect fit."

The Andersons have served at Cedarville for a combined 72 years. Lyle is senior professor of music and Connie is director of the keyboard pedagogy program.

"Connie and Lyle have impacted college students during their years of teaching at Cedarville University, and this endowed scholarship is a great way to honor them for their faithful service," said Clark.  "The music program may not be at the forefront of people's minds, but the way Connie and Lyle have devoted their careers to mentoring students is worthy of this recognition."

The scholarship will be given to students with a minimum 3.3 GPA, display exemplary character, and are pursuing programs that have been heavily influenced by the Andersons.

"We were speechless when Randy shared with us the news of the endowment scholarship," said Connie Anderson. "We knew my aunt wanted her remaining funds to be used to benefit Christian organizations. We're honored that Randy and Cristal Brown, co-executor, elected to benefit future music students at Cedarville."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/family-bond-leads-to-100-000-gift-to-cedarville-university-301253081.html

SOURCE Cedarville University

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.