DELAVAN, Wis., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lake Lawn Resort, located on beautiful Delavan Lake, just minutes from Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and only 90 minutes from downtown Chicago, welcomes Midwesterners to kick back and enjoy romantic weekends, girlfriend getaways, family-fun activities, and more, this fall and winter.
"We have so much planned and have something for everyone to enjoy at the resort," says Dave Sekeres, general manager, Lake Lawn Resort. "We are thrilled to bring back our annual Family Fall Festival and are planning Halloween and holiday getaways for families. There are a lot of exciting things in store at the resort, and we can't wait for our guests and locals alike to experience it all."
A historic Midwest resort, Lake Lawn Resort is a full-service getaway destination set on two miles of Delavan Lake shoreline with 250 wooded acres. There are plenty of activities and fun to be had - and keep socially distant as needed - at the resort's 271 guest rooms, restaurants, spa, golf course, and breathtaking lakefront.
From Halloween to Happy New Year, below are the highlights of what the resort has planned.
Festivals, Families, and Foodies
- Overnight packages and a full weekend of fun is planned during Family Fall Festival over Columbus Day weekend (Oct. 8-10). Packages include overnight accommodations, unlimited mini golf, $50 resort credit, and of course, pumpkins. A variety of classic family yard games and activities including a Mr. Pickles' magic show, wagon rides, pumpkin decorating, and scarecrow building is complimentary to all resort guests. Donut decorating and caramel apple decorating will also be available at the festival's food and beverage stations.
- Based on the movie "Psycho," – dress, wig, knife, and all – the resort is thrilled to host two Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre performances (Nov. 19 and 20). Priced at $70 per person, the evening includes a multi-course dinner and an evening of solving a grisly murder.
- Lakeside igloo adventure and dining is available to guests starting in November. Diners are encouraged to cozy up with family and friends and enjoy dinner in one of the resort's seasonal igloos overlooking Delavan Lake. An additional jumbo event igloo that accommodates up to 50 people is also available for private events.
- Guests can enjoy scenic autumn views and the fresh, crisp air of Delavan Lake during a fall wagon ride. Traditional wagon rides take place every Sat. and Sun. on the resort grounds (Oct. 8 through Thanksgiving).
Haunts and Holidays
- Spooky Boat Tours are every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1p.m. to 2:30p.m. (Oct. 15 to Nov. 4). Priced at $12.50 per child and $27.50 per adult, resort guests and locals are invited on the haunted Lake Lawn Queen for an hour and a half tour while hearing scary stories about Delavan Lake. A full bar will be offering snacks and beverages.
- The Lake Lawn Queen continues to haunt the lake with a spooky adult Halloween Boat Bash (Oct 29 and 30 from 7p.m. to 9p.m.) Priced at $40 per person, the bash features a two-hour party with a DJ, cash bar, ghoulish snacks, costume contest, and more.
- Mr. Pickles' magic show entertains during the Family Halloween Boat Party on the Lake Lawn Queen (Oct. 31 from 12p.m. to 2p.m.). This family-friendly floating Halloween magic show includes lunch and costs $30 for adults with cash bar, and $15 per child.
- A traditional and festive Thanksgiving Day feast (Nov. 25) is planned and features classic favorites like turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, and pie, as well as seafood stations, prime rib, fresh salads, and more. Priced at $47.95 for adults and $16.95 for kids (plus tax and gratuity), seating takes place from 12:30p.m. to 5p.m. and reservations are highly recommended.
- The resort hosts two Breakfast with Santa events (Nov. 27 and Dec. 18) so families can get into the holiday spirit early. Kids can whisper their holiday wishes into Santa's ear while snapping a photo and enjoying a bountiful breakfast with everyone's favorite North Pole resident. Priced at $20.95 for adults and $12.95 for kids (plus tax), the event includes breakfast, meet-and-greet with Santa, wagon rides, and pictures taken with the big man himself.
- On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Lake Lawn Resort will host its annual Yuletide Buffet featuring all the classic holiday favorites, from rich ham and potatoes to sweet potato casserole, tiger shrimp, prime rib, pies, and more.
- Lake Lawn Resort is hosting a New Year's Eve Party (Dec. 31) to wave goodbye to 2021 and ring in 2022 in style. The resort is also featuring a more formal sit-down prix fixe festive dinner.
Fall and Winter Packages
- With weekday rates starting at $129 per night, the Autumn Escape to the Lake package includes a one-night stay with a $75 dining credit along with 15% off spa services and golf. In addition, guests receive a bounce back coupon for 50% off their next stay.
- The brand-new Girlfriends Getaway Spa Package includes overnight accommodations, a $200 spa credit per guest, a 20% discount on spa retail products, and a $75 dining credit.
- Available throughout December, families and couples seeking a staycation close to home are encouraged to book Lake Lawn Resort's Winter Escape Package, which includes one-night accommodations plus a $50 resort credit to be used anywhere at the resort. Kids and families have full use of all of the resort's amenities including indoor pool, arcade room, and more, weather permitting.
Fall and winter activities, rates, and packages may change based on COVID-19 guidelines and are subject to applicable taxes and fees. For questions and to make reservations, guests can call 262-728-7950 or visit lakelawnresort.com.
About Lake Lawn Resort
Lake Lawn Resort occupies two miles of Delavan Lake's shoreline, and is the ultimate year-round destination for leisure travel, meetings, retreats, weddings, and events. Part of the Lake Geneva region, just 90 minutes from Chicago, and a short trip from Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford, Lake Lawn Resort is set on over 250-acres of natural lakeside beauty. Property features include Majestic Oaks Golf Course, an 18-hole championship golf course, on-site restaurants, 165-slip full-service marina, a 76' tour boat, The Lake Lawn Queen, boat and water sports rentals, three pools, a retail outlet, fitness center, Calladora Spa, and 32,000 square feet of adaptable and flexible meeting and event space in 22 meeting rooms with outdoor space, along with 271 spacious, well-appointed guest rooms. Guests can visit http://www.lakelawnresort.com or call 262-728-7950 for more information. Delavan Lake Resort, situated across the lake on Delavan Lake, is also managed by Lake Lawn Resort.
