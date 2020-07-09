HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor and producer Enzo Zelocchi today announced open early development stages for an action-adventure film with strong comedic elements, all based on recent real-life events. The working title is "Benjie the Secret Spy."
The actor was alarmed when alerted by family members that his beloved family pet, a dog named Benjie, had gone missing. He found his stolen dog in a matter of days, exposing a criminal enterprise based in San Diego county.
Surveillance footage of the dognapping provided one key element in the successful rescue.
"A missing dog is not a high police priority," Zelocchi says, "especially during these sensitive times, but I wasn't going to give up."
His persistence paid off, but not without twists and turns, 220 miles of roundtrip travel, some collaborative intelligence and detective work with the willingness to confront the people who stole his beloved family pet.
"Now that it's over and we can all breathe a sigh of relief," Zelocchi says, "it seems like a natural next step to take a heartstrings-tugging event this unlikely and make it the premise for a family film. I think what we went through lends itself to the kind of movie that provides a welcome relief and a 90-minute escape from the serious problems people face every day. 'Benjie the Secret Spy' will make audiences fall in love, young and old and everyone in between. It will make people laugh until they get hiccups."
The release date, lead actors, and additional production details all to be determined in the coming weeks.
Media Contact:
John Anderson
504-291-2911
243258@email4pr.com