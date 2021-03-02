SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Famous, the leader in mobile ecommerce experience, today announced the launch of its new platform, Famous Pro, which allows brands to quickly and easily create customized, high-end and immersive mobile storefronts on Shopify, with little to no technical expertise required.
Mobile ecommerce sales are expected to account for as much as 54% of global ecommerce sales this year. To take advantage of the steady increase in online shopping, Famous provides ecommerce managers, marketing managers and designers at high-growth brands with complete creative control of their mobile storefront experience, helping them stand out from other brands and products in an instant.
"Mobile shopping continues to skyrocket in popularity, especially on Shopify. For any brand to stand out from its competitors, it needs to provide a truly memorable and differentiated experience. However, traditional tools lack the full customization and advanced video and animation capabilities to bring a brand's site to life," said Bob Braham, CEO of Famous. "Following months of beta testing and onboarding our initial set of customers, we're unveiling a mobile-first, ecommerce-focused solution that allows fast-growing brands to convey their unique stories, sell their products in the best way possible, and cultivate a deeper connection with customers."
Famous' platform enables brands and merchants to create beautiful, highly-engaging and fast-loading sites, leading to more decreased bounce rates, increased customer loyalty and higher conversion rates. The platform includes:
- Shopify buy button widget, that easily embeds Shopify products with a secure checkout into any design, allowing for safe and accelerated shopping experiences.
- Mobile-optimized designs, which help users create fast-loading pages that offer consumers smooth and easy mobile device shopping experiences.
- Superior animations like native-like animations and full screen video, which enables users to create new ways for consumers to explore their brand and buy products in an immersive, mobile-first environment.
- No code functionalities that include templates and an easy drag-and-drop editor allows for fast build time and creative control. Additionally, page frameworks are 100% customizable, allowing users to tailor the design of their pages to truly fit their brand, products and purchase path.
- Matchmaking service, where Famous will pair brands and merchants with a designer to help create their pages for optimized engagement and increased conversions.
"As the ecommerce space gets more crowded, brands will be challenged with making their online shops stand out from their competitors," said Mark Salsa, eCommerce Consultant at Branium. "An engaging and well-branded storefront will be critical in building a successful ecommerce business. Famous Pro is a powerful tool that can help Shopify designers and merchants easily amplify their online presence."
To learn more about Famous' platform capabilities or start a free trial, visit http://www.famous.co.
About Famous:
Famous is a no-code mobile ecommerce experience platform that enables merchants to captivate their customers through beautiful, engaging and immersive designs, leading to more decreased bounce rates, increased customer loyalty and higher conversion rates. Famous makes it easy to create and customize a storefront, with little to no technical expertise required. We believe that the future of ecommerce lives on mobile, and we give brands the ability to convey their unique stories and cultivate a deeper connection with customers to sell their products in the best way possible.
Media Contact
Danielle Penderson, Famous Industries, +1 5103045134, danielle@famous.co
Kayla Quock, Famous, kayla@gravitatepr.com
SOURCE Famous Industries