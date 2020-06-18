LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FARE Cinema, a free initiative to promote Italian cinema and film industry in the world by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Italy, is virtual for the third edition since June 15 until June 21, 2020 and is available for free on RaiPlay with some exclusive video content including award-winning short movies and masterclasses, with a special tribute to Federico Fellini, whose centennial is being celebrated around the world; the video content subtitles will be available in several languages.
The Italian Cultural Institute Los Angeles in collaboration with HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association), its current president Lorenzo Soria, Restoration committee and board member Luca Celada, will share some exclusive Fellini and Golden Globe winning Italian actor Alberto Sordi related content on the Institute's YouTube channel during FARE Cinema. The HFPA has been a major contributor toward movie preservation and restoration efforts around the world and organizes annually a restoration summit and screenings with Cineteca di Bologna and the Lumière Foundation. To honor the director's centennial, the HFPA funded the restoration of Fellini's ROMA. Materials from that presentation will be introduced by Soria and Celada.
Supplemental FARE Cinema content provided by IIC LA and HFPA will be available on FARE Cinema 5th day, June 19, 2020 at:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL80hdUawXXOX4xl1QsatkZiZI_-VqzL9T
ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE LOS ANGELES - Where ITALY comes to you
The Istituto Italiano di Cultura di Los Angeles (IIC) is an office of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation founded in 1984 to promote Italian Culture in Southern California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. Directed by Valeria Rumori since 2015, the Institute promotes Italian language and culture through courses and events organized in collaboration with numerous local institutions and Italian American organizations, with the goal of presenting Italy's cultural richness and contributions in architecture, cinema, design literature, music, science, technology, theater and the visual arts. In an effort to continue offering a rich program during the safer at home period, the Institute organizes a series of webinars and online events which are also posted on its YouTube channel. In addition, the IIC publishes thematic posts on its social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) as follows: MUSIC on Mondays, ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN on Tuesdays, ART on Wednesdays, LANGUAGE & LITERATURE on Thursdays, CINEMA on Fridays, SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY on Saturdays and EDUCATION on Sundays.
More info at: www.iiclosangeles.esteri.it
ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD FOREIGN PRESS ASSOCIATION:
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was founded in 1943 as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association (HFCA) by a group of entertainment journalists representing world media in Hollywood. Members of the HFPA represent 56 countries with a combined readership of 250 million in some of the world's most respected publications. Each year, the organization holds the third most watched awards show on television, the Golden Globe® Awards, which has enabled the organization to donate more than $40 million to entertainment-related charities, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts over the last 25 years. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGlobes.com and follow us on Twitter (@GoldenGlobes), Instagram (@GoldenGlobes), and Facebook (www.facebook.com/GoldenGlobes).
About FARE Cinema:
FARE Cinema is an initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to promote quality Italian cinema and Italy's film industry. It is organized in collaboration with MiBACT, ANICA, ICE and Istituto Luce Cinecittà.
Launched in 2018, the event aims to organize events dedicated to Italian cinema all over the world, to make known and enhance abroad the trades and quality of the Italian film industry.
Due to the health emergency from Covid-19, this year's FARE Cinema will take a new form, with content including masterclasses, video lessons, short films, commercials, video-tours available June 15-21 on the RaiPlay digital platform. The 2020 edition will have as its pivotal moment on June 20, 2020, Italian Cinema World Day.
In the year of the centenary of their births, FARE Cinema will also aim to enhance the iconic figures of director Federico Fellini and actor Alberto Sordi.
