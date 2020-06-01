LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a farewell to Asian-American Heritage Month, veteran comedian Amy Hill (recurring on Magnum PI) stars in Margin Films' web series Comisery releasing its second episode today on Facebook via http://www.comisery.tv or search for #comiserytv on the world wide web.
Filmmaker Quentin Lee (White Frog, The People I've Slept With, Comedy InvAsian) and author Adi Tantimedh (The Ravi PI series from Simon & Schuster) are creating a sci-fi comedy web series titled Comisery with actors Amy Hill (Magnum PI), Bee Vang (Gran Torino), Sheetal Sheth (Hummingbird), Singaporean pop star Nat Ho, Akemi Look (The Man From Earth: Holocene), Jennifer Field (9-1-1) and Harrison Xu (Shameless), whose second episode will air today, June 1, on Facebook. Subsequent episodes will drop every Monday via http://www.comisery.tv. In addition, the first and only all Asian-American dance rock band, The Slants, contributed music to the production.
Comisery is an apocalyptic science fiction comedy series told entirely through webchat sessions about a group of Asian-American friends living through an invasion by an alien virus now.
Upon each episode's release every Monday, the team creates a Facebook donation campaign with a diversity-related, non-profit organization. For the release of the second episode, the non-profit partner is the Slants Foundation. Viewers can simply donate to the Slants Foundation via the Facebook donate button on the second episode.
Amy Hill is a beloved comedian and character actress who has over 180 film and TV credits on IMDB. She is a regular on "Magnum PI" and has recurred on "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend", "UnReal", "Preacher" and "MOM". She's a regular on Amazon Prime's "Just Add Magic", which is streaming the first, second and season 2 part 2. As a voice actor, she's been heard as recurring characters on numerous shows including American Dad, Lilo and Stitch (film and series), King of the Hill and HBO's Happily Ever After.
The Slants are the first and only all-Asian-American dance rock band in the world. They've been featured on/in Conan O'Brien's Team Coco, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, SPIN, and thousands of radio and tv stations around the world, but they're perhaps best known for winning a landmark case against the government in the Supreme Court of the United States. Since retiring from live performances in 2019, the band has dedicated their platform and resources to supporting Asian-American artists engaged in activism through their non-profit organization, The Slants Foundation.
AsianAmericanMovies.com (AAM) offers a curated slate of acclaimed Asian-American movies, documentaries, short films and shows for you on the go. It's available on the web and via Android and IOS devices.
comisery.tv | #comiserytv
Related Images
Related Links