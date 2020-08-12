DENVER, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ad-tech managed services platform Strategus has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the third year in a row. After running the industry's first programmatic television advertising campaign five years ago – and with consumers cutting the cord to traditional network television due to the pandemic shut-downs – Strategus accelerated sales growth in 2020 to gain the 1,728th place on the prestigious listing, posting dramatic increases up from 2,217th place last year, and up from 3,547th place in 2018.
"We're honored to make the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year," said Strategus CEO and Co-founder David Miles. "This is a tribute to our team, and to our technology that is disrupting advertising as more people explore digital streaming due to news fatigue and the loss of live sports."
The Inc. 5000 has become the gold standard of success for growing American businesses. To qualify, companies must achieve steady revenue increases over several years. Strategus far exceeds the criteria with a phenomenal growth rate of nearly 250% since the company first made the list in 2018. The virtual Inc. 5000 Gala & Conference honoring 2020's high achievers is scheduled for October 21-23.
The Strategus programmatic video advertising platform delivers messages "Over-the-Top" via internet-connected television devices (OTT/CTV). Ad buys are automated in real time across omni-channel content, and spot-targeted with hyper-relevance to households and individuals based on their personal tastes, buying habits and browsing behavior.
"Strategus started the revolution five years ago, and in 2020, consumer behavior has changed to position programmatic as the next dominant paradigm in advertising technology," said Strategus EVP and Co-founder Joel Cox. "The Inc. 5000 is a great indicator of media industry proliferation, and a clear measure of rising, data-driven businesses like Strategus."
About Strategus
Strategus was founded in Denver in 2014. The company pioneered the first programmatic OTT/CTV advertising campaign the following year. The Strategus Managed Services Platform produces real-time automated campaigns that instantly deliver custom, audience-targeted messages to CTVs and other internet-connected devices. Strategus leads innovation in data-driven OTT targeting, attribution, optimization, reporting and analysis across all advertising inventories including display, paid search, paid social and email. For more information, please visit www.strategus.com.
