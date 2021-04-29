TORONTO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Are you an ambitious CRA looking to advance your career based on your progression rather than the time you have spent in your role? The DOCS team at ICON might be the ideal place for you to realize your ambitions. Join this webinar to hear from four members of our team as they share insights and advice from their experience. You will hear directly from two people, who have advanced from CRA, speak about how they became a Project Manager and a Clinical Trial Manager in less than 2 years. You will also hear from two of our team managers about how they support high potential CRAs to progress fast and have the opportunity to ask questions of the team.
Join expert speakers from ICON, Andrew Paluch, Global Early Clinical Development Manager; Mina Youssef, Global Study Manager; Suzanne Nguyen, Operations Manager; and Nicolas Samper, Senior Line Manager, in a live webinar on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 1pm EDT.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Fast track your CRA career.
