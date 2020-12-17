THE ODD COUPLE - "Scrooge Gets An Oscar" Original Air Date December 17th, 1970 at 930p on ABC. After turning down the role of Scrooge in Felix-directed Christmas play, Oscar kicks Felix out of the apartment at Christmas. Oscar has a feast of well-spiced food, then falls asleep and has a "Dickens-type" nightmare in this homage to "A Christmas Carol". Written by Ron Friedman.