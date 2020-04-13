NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Dylan 's "Murder Most Foul" (currently number one on the Billboard charts) now has a companion music video thanks to Writer/Producer Vinnie Favale.
The nearly 17-minute song weaves the story of JFK's assassination while painting a musical landscape of the last hundred years of music, film, pop culture and tragedy without losing the thread. Favale's video; "Eat This Documentary" [a play on Dylan's own "Eat This Document" film from 1972) matches every single lyric to "Murder Most Foul" (there are 300 of them) with a corresponding video or image.
[Link to the Dylan tribute video]
As Favale describes it in his online essay; "Murder Most Foul" is the Wikipedia of Rock & Roll."
Like everyone, Favale was surprised when he saw that Dylan's had announced his new song via Twitter.
Last week, while numb from another day of constant bad and scary news, I sat on the sofa and saw a tweet from Bob Dylan come in at 12:09am. There was a picture of JFK in all of his "new frontier" glory and the words "Murder Most Foul". The music arrangement is simple but haunting and Dylan is in fine voice. The combination of the subject matter, Dylan's performance and this time of self-containment made for very a powerful listening experience.
A long time Dylan fan and obsessive JFK conspiracy buff, Favale says he didn't think it was going to be that difficult to find matching videos and images because on first listen it appears that most of the song was about the JFK assassination.
Boy was I wrong. I quickly realized that this song was so much more than the JFK assassination and researching the lyric references was a lot harder than I thought it would be. But thanks to the Bob Dylan forums in Reddit, Expecting Grain and the Steve Hoffman Forum I was able to make sense out of some things like "Rub A Dub Dub" which I didn't even think related to anything. For the JFK parts, I went with as close of a match that I could (using archival video, photos, news clippings, book and magazine covers.] But being the great poet that Dylan is, I had to come up with my own interpretations several times.
To read Favale's essay on creating the video go to www.vinniefavale.com.