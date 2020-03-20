LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FaZe Clan, the world's most popular esports and gaming entertainment collective, activated the global streaming community for positive action during the current pandemic with its first #FIGHT2FUND online pro-am tournament earlier this week. Organized by FaZe Clan in less than 48 hours, the worldwide community galvanized for the first competition in the #FIGHT2FUND series, and raised $46,289 in much needed funds for those affected by COVID-19 and those contributing to preventing the spread of the Coronavirus.
With #FIGHT2FUND, FaZe Clan not only started a trend that other esports companies are beginning to follow, but they also hosted the first-ever tournament for Call of Duty: Warzone, which is currently the most popular game on Twitch, and drew an audience totaling over 725,000 unique views. Streamer and team captain Vikkstar123 led his team Itz_WarsZ and Vapulear to victory in the first #FIGHT2FUND tournament with all winnings benefiting Save The Children and Age UK.
"The constant news feed with COVID-19 updates and safe distancing preventative measures can be stressful and isolating," said Lee Trink, CEO, FaZe Clan. "With Fight2Fund, we're offering entertainment content with a purpose to help address the global pandemic. Fortunately, we were able to move fast in organizing the Fight2Fund Pro-Am Tournament series as it's in our DNA to quickly create content that our community craves and shares. We'll continue this pro-am every Monday and feature new athletes, celebrities, musicians and streamers all in an effort to help in the fight against Coronavirus."
In partnership with charitable organization Softgiving, the next #FIGHT2FUND Call of Duty: Warzone Pro-Am tournament will take place on Monday, March 23 at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET/7 pm GMT and features DJ's such as Marshmello, Diplo, Alesso and Jauz; athletes Paul George, Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma and JuJu Smith-Schuster; streamers Nick Eh 30 and Vikkstar123; FaZe Clan's Adapt and Temperrr, and many more. Moving forward, each week, teams will play up to five matches in 3.5 hours and try to score as many points as they can with each elimination one point and each Warzone victory five points. As in the first tournament, the winning team will select a charity or organization impacted by coronavirus to receive the prize comprising 100% of sponsored and stream-donated proceeds, plus initial donations made by FaZe Clan, Softgiving and Call of Duty. FaZe Clan will produce and host a main channel overview of the tournament at www.fight2fund.org and twitch.tv/faze, while participants will also stream via their own channels.
The full list of talent participating in Monday's tournament include:
MUSIC ARTISTS
Alesso
Drift0r
Cray
eU lyric
Diplo
FaZe Adapt
DJ Scheme
FaZe Bloo
Ghastly
FaZe Funk
Jauz
FaZe Gwidt
Marshmello
FaZe Nikan
FaZe Rug
FASHION/ART/AUTOMOTIVE
FaZe Temperrr
Etai Drori
FaZe tennp0
Ryan Friedlinghaus
GoldGlove
Goorgo
ATHLETES
Grefg
Ben Simmons
Gunnah
De'Aaron Fox
Itz_WarsZ
Josh Hart
Jericho
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Methodz
Kyle Kuzma
MonsterDface
Meyers Leonard
Nicewigg
Paul George
Nick Eh 30
Shane O'Neill
NoisyButters
Piques
STREAMERS / CONTENT CREATOR /
ProjetAce
COMPETITIVE GAMERS
Royalize
Andre Smith
Scope
Aydan
Trevor Martin
babydillster
Vapulear
BobbyPoffGaming
Vikkstar123
BonsaiBroz
Fight2Fund partners include:
- Softgiving- donating a minimum of $50,000 to the cause plus providing the fundraising platform for #FIGHT2FUND
- UMG Gaming - the premier esports company providing all logistics for the tournament and broadcasting, including casters from their Las Vegas studios
- Call of Duty - tournament game and contributing funds to initiative
- Cut + Sew - leveraging its network to secure talent participation
