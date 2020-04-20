FaZe Clan Teams Up With The NFL For 2020 "Draft-A-Thon" And Exclusive Merchandise Collaboration

FaZe Clan to Participate In "Draft-A-Thon" to Benefit COVID-19 Relief Efforts and Pay Tribute to Healthcare Workers and Others on the Front Lines of the Pandemic Official Faze Clan x NFL Merchandise Collaboration Will Drop on April 23 to Commemorate the NFL's First-Ever Virtual Draft