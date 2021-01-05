FaZe Clan Wraps A Successful 2020 With #FaZe5 Challenge Drawing Astounding Viewership Numbers & Six New Members

MEET THE WINNERS OF #FAZE5: FAXUTY, VIRUS, FLEA, NIO, K1NG & SCOPE Each Winner Takes Home $20K, Plus Endorsement Deal With Title Sponsor G FUEL; FaZe Faxuty Drives Away With A Customized Nissan Kicks