LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As FBE continues to expand from its digital roots to traditional TV and multiplatform offerings, the company is excited to announce the hiring of veteran digital and TV executive Nneka Enurah as FBE's new Head of Development and Partnerships.
Enurah was most recently the Director of Digital Development and Production at Hello Sunshine, the media company founded by Emmy Award-winning actress, producer and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon.
Before that, Enurah served as Vice President of Multiplatform Content & Partnerships at Authentic Entertainment, where she established the partnership division and developed, pitched and produced Emmy Award-winning content for Facebook Watch, Verizon, TLC, Spotify and Complex Networks among others. She also produced digital and television content for PopSugar.
"It's easy for any long-running successful content company to experience audience fatigue," said Enurah. "They know what to expect. Why don't we surprise them? Why don't we delight them? There's a real opportunity to innovate here."
"Nneka's track record as a creative leader at the interaction of digital and long-form storytelling is superb," said Marc Hustvedt, CEO of FBE. "We started 2020 with the goal of finding the right executive who had a strong grasp of digitally native audiences to lead development across our TV and premium content. We're thrilled to have her leading the charge."
In 2018, Enurah was honored by Cynopsis Media as a Top Woman in Digital and in 2017 as a member of the Digital It List which recognizes the most innovative executives in digital media.
As Head of Development and Partnerships, Enurah will cultivate new relationships in the digital and TV space with FBE's unique brand of entertainment and storytelling.
"Tens of millions of subscribers and followers know us for our digital studio and globally popular multiplatform series, but we also have a strong background in unscripted and scripted projects for TV as well," said Hustvedt. "Nneka will be the perfect bridge to leverage our core digital expertise to source and develop stories that benefit from being told on a larger scale with our platform and TV partners."
"Deviating from the norm is challenging," said Enurah. "I'm all about telling fresh stories and showcasing new worlds that captivate today's audiences. Entertaining and culturally relevant stories and formats with strong characters can and will always find a home. New platforms and partners are emerging every day. You just need to know where to look."
About FBE:
FBE is an award-winning multiplatform studio that produces 20 serialized shows for over 44 million subscribers. FBE programming earns 300+ million monthly unique views, is watched for 1.5 billion minutes each month and has 12+ billion lifetime video views. Beyond its well-known React franchise, FBE develops digital and traditional formats along with interactive, branded and VR content. Nickelodeon, E!, truTV, Facebook and YouTube Premium have all partnered with FBE to create stories for television. The team is comprised of over 75 full-time employees in its Burbank, CA headquarters.