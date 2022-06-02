Easily document and manage the process for Lab Investigation results.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 02, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How to Standardize Your Lab Investigation Process

Increase Efficiency and Reduce Risk with a Consistent Process

A Free FDAnews Webinar, Sponsored by ETQ

Thursday, June 9, 2022, 2:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m. EDT

https://info.fdanews.com/how-to-standardize-your-lab-investigation-process

Today, life sciences companies struggle with efficiently managing non-conforming lab test results:

  • Inability to manage and track the investigation of an Out-of-Spec (OOS) or Out-of-trend (OOT) electronically.
  • Unable to identify the risk of an OOS or OOT to determine if corrective or preventive actions are required.
  • Limited visibility of impact on the quality of their product due to an OOS.

This can lead to an overall negative impact on the product quality and branding reputation, as well as an FDA 483 finding.

Webinar attendees will learn how to easily document and manage the process for Lab Investigation results. The ETQ new Lab Investigation application is designed to provide a standard process that everyone can follow. It ensures that each investigation is consistent in regulated industries where lab investigations are conducted. It ensures that all lab investigation results are easily accessible and helps assess the risk to determine if further action is required, reducing the likelihood that poor-quality products get into the market.

Register for this live webinar and learn how to:

  • Perform a lab investigation to ensure each investigation is performed consistently and in a timely manner
  • Perform additional testing or resampling activities to confirm the initial results
  • Track the results of each investigation and identify trends for Root Cause analysis
  • Identify risk and reduce quality deficiencies by initiating a Corrective or Preventive action, or a non-conforming material report to address supplier issues

Tuition:

Free

Easy Ways to Order:

Online:https://info.fdanews.com/how-to-standardize-your-lab-investigation-process

By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600

About FDAnews:

FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations.

