TORONTO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fearless Films, Inc. ("Company") (OTCQB: FERL) is pleased to announce that it has completed an agreement to acquire the acclaimed The Lunatic, a film whose rights were held by Victor Altomare, the President of Fearless Films Inc., the Company's operating subsidiary.
The Company has agreed to acquire the film in an all-stock transaction. The number of shares to be issued will be determined by the final price for the film as determined by an independent valuation of the film. The film will join The Great Chameleon as Fearless Films, Inc. as part of our content library.
The Lunatic was produced by Victor Altomare and directed by Robert Longo. The movie premiered at the Montreal Film festival as an official selection, won the bronze award in Houston Film Festival, and was also awarded at the Yorkton Short Film Video festival.
The Lunatic stars Victor Altomare, who portrays a murderer who feigns insanity in order to avoid electrocution, along with Lazar Rockwood (known for Witchblade and Antigone), Jennifer Dale (received Earle Grey Award recognizing her lifetime achievements in the Canadian entertainment industry), and boxing great George Chuvalo (who twice fought against Muhammad Ali for the heavyweight championship).
Victor Altomare, CEO of the wholly-owned operating division, founder and creative lead for Fearless Films Inc. stated, "Fearless Films was founded with the idea of producing quality entertainment with project budgets under $6 million. While we work on new productions, we want to build the library of the company; acquiring previously-completed productions helps grow our value proposition for distributors."
About Fearless Films, Inc.
Fearless Films, Inc. is an independent full-service production Company founded by award-winning actor/ producer Victor Altomare along with award-winning writer and director Goran Kalezic. The service scope specializes in short film and feature film production in addition to script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution.
The Company trades on the OTCQB tier of the OTC market. Investors can find stock price quotes and market Information for the Company on: http://www.otcmarkets.com/
Visit us at: www.fearlessent.com
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of film development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to audience acceptance of our entertainment products, our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of our business development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.