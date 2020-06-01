TORONTO, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fearless Films, Inc. ("Company") (OTCQB: FERL) is pleased to announce that it is acting to widen the scope of its film development efforts with a goal of being quicker and more agile in bringing projects to market. The Company is undertaking these changes to capitalize on recent changes in the consumer patterns of media consumption.
To become more agile in production and to accelerate the pace of developing our projects, we are in discussion with a significant Los Angels-based film production company to partner on the production of scripts. This production partnership will be of great benefit in sourcing locations, talent and facilities due to their long experience in film production. These discussions are preliminary and will require formal contracts once agreement has been reached on final details.
"The global video streaming market size is expected to reach USD 184.3 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 20.4% from 2020 to 2027." This underscores the Company's long-term vision: that the advent of streaming media will generate a nearly-insatiable appetite for new, differentiated video content.
Victor Altomare, CEO of the wholly-owned operating division, founder and creative lead for Fearless Films Inc. stated "Fearless Films was founded with the idea of producing quality entertainment with project budgets under $6 million. Partnering on the development of scripts is a logical next step for the Company as it allows our creative content to reach market sooner than if we had gone it alone."
About Fearless Films, Inc.
Fearless Films, Inc. is an independent full-service production Company founded by award-winning actor/ producer Victor Altomare along with award-winning writer and director Goran Kalezic. The service scope specializes in short film and feature film production in addition to script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution.
The Company trades on the OTCQB tier of the OTC market. Investors can find stock price quotes and market Information for the Company on: http://www.otcmarkets.com/
Visit us at: www.fearlessent.com
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of film development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to audience acceptance of our entertainment products, our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of our business development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.