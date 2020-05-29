TORONTO, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fearless Films, Inc. ("Company") (OTCQB: FERL) is pleased to announce that it now has three scripts ready for development. The Company is aiming to bring these scripts into production once normal filming conditions return to the industry. The scripts have been developed over the last several years under the supervision of Victor Altomare, who leads the operating division of the Company.
"The global video streaming market size is expected to reach USD 184.3 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 20.4% from 2020 to 2027." This report highlights the need for new, interesting content for all media platforms.
Victor Altomare, CEO of the wholly-owned operating division, founder and creative lead for Fearless Films Inc. stated "Fearless Films was founded with the idea of producing quality entertainment with project budgets under $6 million. We've been working on these scripts for a very long time, and they are finally ready for production. These scripts are all high-quality dramas, and we believe that the market for this type of entertainment will continue growing in the coming years."
About Fearless Films, Inc.
Fearless Films, Inc. is an independent full-service production Company founded by award-winning actor/ producer Victor Altomare along with award-winning writer and director Goran Kalezic. The service scope specializes in short film and feature film production in addition to script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution.
The Company trades on the OTCQB tier of the OTC market. Investors can find stock price quotes and market Information for the Company on: lm pro
Visit us at: www.fearlessent.com
