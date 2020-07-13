TORONTO, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fearless Films, Inc. ("Company") (OTCQB: FERL), a film production company, today announced that it will be applying to list its share on a stock exchange in Canada, in addition to its current listing on the OTCQB market. The Company has decided to take this step to access a wider pool of capital as well as to increase liquidity options for its shareholders.
The Company has retained external counsel to prepare and submit the application. The application is expected to be submitted during the fourth quarter of this year. Acceptance for listing will be dependent on reviews by the chosen exchange as well as regulatory reviews.
Victor Altomare, CEO of the wholly-owned operating division, founder and creative lead for Fearless Films, Inc. stated, "Canada has a long history of capital markets support for its film industry. By having both Canadian and US listings, we can access capital where it makes the most sense for the Company. We're eager to return to filming as the pandemic eases and wider availability of capital will help us return to a more normal production environment."
About Fearless Films, Inc.
Fearless Films, Inc. is an independent full-service production Company founded by award-winning actor/ producer Victor Altomare along with award-winning writer and director Goran Kalezic. The service scope specializes in short film and feature film production in addition to script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution.
