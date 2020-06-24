HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Feel It Productions, LLC - an Australian based entertainment company has announced that they have entered into a co-production agreement with Damascus Road Productions, a Los Angeles based Production co-owned by veteran actor and producer Ryan O'Quinn. Together, their focus will be providing inspirational and uplifting content that encourages positive social interaction and behavior.
Of the company's recent collaboration, CEO at Feel It Productions, Paris Henriksen said, "We are excited to partner with a like-minded production company such as Damascus Road Productions, who shares the same vision of developing and distributing conscious content to the world. We believe that with more positivity in the world we can truly create a better one, one that INCLUDES acceptance and love of all Humankind."
"At Damascus Road we are adamant about finding excellent partners that resonate with like-minded missions. The Feel It team is a great complement to what we are doing and there is great crossover potential and collaboration on upcoming projects," said Ryan O'Quinn, President at Damascus Road Productions.
The partnership was initiated by International Growth Capital, LLC, ("IGC") a Beverly Hills based global advisory, consulting, and marketing firm. IGC is launching its entertainment fund, IGC ENTERTAINMENT CAPITAL that will have a first-look deal with the Damascus-Feel It Productions Partnership.
About Feel It Productions: As a conscious focused Entertainment Company, we will be providing content that will fuel viewers' souls. Our mission is to Inspire and educate Men, Women and Children around the world to become the best version of themselves, through our productions we plan to target Social, Political, Spiritual, and Economical topics that will allow for growth in the human mind and not keep everyone in a compressed mindset, We choose to use conscious methods to do this, meaning we will not be developing projects that have a typical negative Social stigma or low vibrational energy. Our involvement in Community is one of the important things for us as it allows for connection and inclusivity. We choose to spread this energy through to our staff and Collaborations too.
About Damascus Road Productions: Damascus Road Productions Inc. Is a Los Angeles – Based production company committed to developing, acquiring, financing and producing original feature films, television series and new media content.
