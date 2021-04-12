(PRNewsfoto/FETV)

SOUTH BEND, Ind., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television) announced today it has launched on VIDGO, a virtual TV provider and recent entrant to the fast-growing vMVPD market.

"We are delighted to launch on VIDGO," said president and CEO Drew Sumrall. "With our family-friendly entertainment, FETV is the perfect complement to any channel bundle. We look forward to partnering with VIDGO for many years to come."

About FETV

FETV (Family Entertainment Television) is available nationwide to over 50 million households through DirecTV (channel 323), Dish Network (channel 82), Verizon FiOS (channel 245), Spectrum, AT&T U-verse (channel 578), Sling TV, VIDGO, Comcast (select markets), and dozens of other cable systems. FETV is dedicated to providing American households with … Real. Family. Entertainment.

