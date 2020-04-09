NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To support members and the health of local communities during the COVID-19 outbreak, Fidelis Care has expanded access to telehealth services, covering virtual visits with providers from the safety, comfort, and convenience of a member's home for a $0 copay.
There are two ways for members to access telehealth services:
With a Network Provider or Specialist: Members can use their telehealth benefit with their Fidelis Care network provider or specialist. Many providers have also recently expanded telehealth capabilities, and can schedule an appointment for a consultation via phone or video.
With Teladoc: Teladoc is a new online option for Fidelis Care Medicaid, Child Health Plus, Essential Plan, Health and Recovery Plan (HARP), Medicare Advantage, and Dual Advantage members. Through Teladoc, members can access online care by phone or video, from board-certified, NY State-licensed doctors, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Fidelis Care Qualified Health Plan members also continue to have access to telehealth services through Teladoc.
As a reminder, Fidelis Care has waived all COVID-19 related prior authorization requirements, and member cost sharing for related screening, testing, and treatment – including telehealth visits.
"Fidelis Care is committed to supporting the health care needs of our members," said Vincent Marchello, MD, Chief Medical Officer. "From New York City to the most rural areas across the state, telehealth has an important role to play in expanding our members' access to care and services, and in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19."
Members can speak with a Teladoc provider about COVID-19 concerns or symptoms, and also about other general concerns they have about their or their child's health like: sore throats, earaches, the flu, allergies, sinus infections, rashes, and more. Support for anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, and family issues is also available. Members are encouraged to download the Teladoc app before the first virtual care visit or create a profile online at teladoc.com/fideliscare.
The Teladoc provider can also coordinate care with a member's primary care provider.
Fidelis Care is also sharing these general guidelines regarding COVID-19-related provider visits:
- Individuals who think they may have COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 should call their provider's office or use a telehealth visit for guidance on next steps.
- Call ahead before going in-person to any doctor's office.
- Don't go to your local emergency room for COVID-19 testing. The ER is only for those who need the most critical care.
About Fidelis Care:
Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 1.8 million members Statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.
Follow us on Twitter at @fideliscare and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare.
Contact: MediaInquiries@fideliscare.org