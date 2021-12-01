LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FIDO Friendly Magazine's 13th Annual "Get Your Licks on Route 66®️" cross country pet adoption tour is proud to report that over 1,500 pets found forever homes this year and a grand total of 16,173 pets have been placed over the last 13 years.
"Quite an accomplishment," said Susan Sims, Publisher of FIDO Friendly Magazine and founder of the annual tour. "This year's tour also received more media attention than any other in our history.
"Having done this tour for 13 years running, it never ceases to amaze me how animals open people's hearts and help to unify us all. Can't wait to see what happens next year.
"There are so many people I need to thank for helping make this year's tour such a success. Without them we never could have done this."
This year's tour sponsors include: Advocate Sponsor Sure Petcare, a leading manufacturer of pet technology products; who will also be providing PR services for the tour; HomeAgain Pet Recovery System; Embrace Pet Insurance; and Tito's Vodka for Dog People.
This year's Media Sponsor is Animal Radio; Companion Sponsor is Pet King; Cat Food Sponsor is Catit; Community Sponsors are Buddy Belts; Brutus Bone Broth; DogTV; and HandsOn Gloves. My Place Hotels is this year's hotel tour sponsor.
Finally this year's Campground sponsor is KOA. Kampgrounds of America is the world's largest system of privately held campgrounds with almost 500 locations across the United States and Canada.
"Shout out to all our sponsors and a big thank you," said Sims.
This year's tour kicked off in Los Angeles on Sept. 4 and included stops in Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois and Nebraska.
About Get Your Licks on Route 66®
Founded 13 years ago by Susan Sims, Publisher of FIDO Friendly Magazine, as a way to make adoption events fun. "So many times, an animal shelter is a sad place to be, knowing that many pets are there due to no fault of their own," said Sims. "We bring our sponsor supported spinning wheel where with a donation, adoption event attendees can spin and win fabulous prizes with all proceeds benefiting the shelter of the day."
About FIDO Friendly Magazine
Now in its 20th year, each issue includes hotel and destination reviews, adoption stories and the latest pet trends. http://www.fidofriendly.com
