LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FIDO Friendly Magazine's 13th Annual "Get Your Licks on Route 66"® cross country pet adoption tour will kick off in Los Angeles on Sept. 4 and conclude Oct. 9 in Omaha. Tour stops will include animal shelters in California, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois and Nebraska. The annual tour has successfully worked with local animal shelters across the country to find forever homes for over 14,000 pets in the last twelve years.
"We are so excited about this year's tour," said founder Susan Sims, Publisher of FIDO Friendly Magazine. "After all that we have been through during Covid-19, this tour is going to be special. We can't wait to help participating animal shelters find forever homes for their homeless pets and through our prize wheel, raise money for the individual shelters."
This year's host hotel is Aberdeen, South Dakota-based My Place Hotels of America. The hotel group will accommodate all event staff, pets and tour equipment during the vigorous annual cross country adoption charity event.
Additionally, this year's tour sponsors include: Advocate Sponsor Sure Petcare, a leading manufacturer of pet technology products; who will also be providing PR services for the tour; Embrace Pet Insurance; and Tito's Vodka for Dog People. This year's Media Sponsor is Animal Radio; Companion Sponsor is Zymox; Cat Food Sponsor is Catit; Community Sponsors are Buddy Belts; Brutus Bone Broth; DogTV; and HandsOn Gloves.
Finally this year's Campground sponsor is KOA. Kampgrounds of America is the world's largest system of privately held campgrounds with almost 500 locations across the United States and Canada.
"Shout out to all our sponsors and a big thank you," said Sims.
About Get Your Licks on Route 66®
Founded 13 years ago by Susan Sims, Publisher of FIDO Friendly Magazine, as a way to make adoption events fun. "So many times, an animal shelter is a sad place to be, knowing that many pets are there due to no fault of their own," said Sims. "We bring our sponsor supported spinning wheel where with a donation, adoption event attendees can spin and win fabulous prizes with all proceeds benefiting the shelter of the day."
About FIDO Friendly Magazine
Now in its 20th year, each issue includes hotel and destination reviews, adoption stories and the latest pet trends. http://www.fidofriendly.com
