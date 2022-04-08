Partnership Will Create First U.S. Hotel-Casino Dedicated to Latino Community
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Las Vegas-based Fifth Street Gaming (FSG) and Dallas-based Ojos Locos Sports Cantina announce their agreement to collaborate on the first U.S. hotel-casino dedicated to the Latino community. Replacing the Lucky Club Hotel & Casino at 3227 Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas, the renovated and rebranded resort will feature Ojos Locos Sports Cantina as its dining, entertainment and nightlife centerpiece. Renovations are scheduled to be complete in December 2022.
"We are gratified to join together on this endeavor with Ojos Locos, a vibrant and growing brand which has, over the last 12 years, established itself as a national leader in providing authentic hospitality experiences to the Latino community," said Seth Schorr, chief executive officer, Fifth Street Gaming. "Their expertise, combined with our 15-year record of producing successful events designed for the Latino audience in Southern Nevada, makes them the ideal partner in this first-ever Latino-focused integrated gaming, dining and entertainment venture."
When the renovation is complete in December, the revamped property will house a 10,000-square-foot casino, 10,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor entertainment space and a restaurant able to accommodate nearly 300 guests. The hotel-casino will continue to offer a robust calendar of concerts featuring Latino artists, Mexican rodeos and food festivals.
"We are excited and honored to collaborate with Fifth Street Gaming on this project, allowing us to bring the Ojos experience to Nevada," added Laura Caudillo, vice president of marketing, Ojos Locos Sports Cantina. "We look forward to adding to the Latino community experience with our excellent service, delicious food and fun atmosphere."
For more information about Fifth Street Gaming, visit http://www.fifthstreetgaming.com, and for more about Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, visit http://www.ojoslocos.com.
ABOUT FIFTH STREET GAMING
Fifth Street Gaming (FSG) is a full-service hospitality and casino management company based in Las Vegas. Recognized as one of the gaming industry's top local independent management companies, FSG delivers excellence in guest experience, leadership and profitability. With a diverse portfolio of thriving Las Vegas casinos and gaming taverns, innovative restaurants and bar concepts and a revolutionary new eSports platform, FSG remains grounded in its foundation of entrepreneurial spirit and integrity. The company has catered to the Latino market since 2006, most notably through the operations of the Lucky Club Hotel & Casino and Silver Nugget Casino. For more than 15 years, FSG has served the Latino community and produced hundreds of concerts with Mexican and Colombian artists, Mexican rodeos and food festivals.
ABOUT OJOS LOCOS SPORTS CANTINA
Ojos Locos was founded in 2010, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas. Built to cater to the Latino community, Ojos Locos offers comfortable laid-back sports cantina where guests can sit back and relax after a hard day's work, watch their favorite team play, party with friends, dine with family and enjoy outgoing and friendly service by one of the cantina's "chicas coquetas y Bonita."
¿Qué es Ojos Locos? Ojos Locos means Crazy Eyes in inglés. When guests enter, they see state-of-the-art, wall-to-wall HD TVs broadcasting deportes all day. Not the typical sports cantina, Ojos Locos offers delicious, made-from-scratch Mexican comida, ice-cold 29-degree-Fahrenheit cerveza and crazy drinks to keep patrons coming back for more. With18 locations in three states across the country, Ojos Locos is growing rapidly.
